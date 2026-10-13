Gov’t to send $300,000 in aid to Panama in wake of devastating earthquake

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Seoul maintains call for apology from Kyiv over POW issue while searching for ‘amicable’ solution
The Korean government said dialogue will continue to address all pending concerns, while Ukraine has said things are settled.
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Blue House forms task force to prepare for possible Lee-Trump golf outing
Such a meeting is expected to occur in December on the sidelines of the Group of 20 gathering, following a proposal in September that they hit the links.
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Lee vows to defend Korea’s interests as strains with Washington surface
President Lee Jae Myung reaffirmed the importance of the U.S. alliance while urging pragmatic diplomacy amid concerns over intelligence, trade and high-level communication.
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North Korea, Russia deepen disaster response ties through 2029
North Korea and Russia signed an agreement to expand disaster management cooperation from 2027 to 2029, covering exchanges, specialist training and technical collaboration.