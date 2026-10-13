Gov’t to send $300,000 in aid to Panama in wake of devastating earthquake

The 7.7-magnitude quake left 29 health facilities, 419 educational facilities and over 800 homes damaged.

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This undated file photo shows the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Seoul.

Korea plans to provide $300,000 in humanitarian aid to Panama following a strong earthquake in the Central American country last week, Seoul's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Tuesday.

A 7.7-magnitude quake struck Panama on Friday, leaving 29 health facilities, 419 educational facilities and more than 800 homes damaged, according to United Nations data.

The ministry said the aid will be delivered through international organizations, voicing hope that it will help with recovery efforts.


Yonhap

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