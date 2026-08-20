Gov't to offer counseling service for construction workers amid economic hardship

The government will provide mental health counseling in Seoul’s Mapo district for construction workers facing hardship during the sector’s prolonged slump.

Published
(서울=뉴스1) = 김영훈 고용노동부 장관이 29일 오후 대전의 한 대학교 기숙사 신축공사 현장을 불시 방문해 건설현장 노동자에게 온열질환 예방 물품을 나누어 주고 있다. (고용부 제공. 재판매 및 DB 금지) 2026.6.29/뉴스1
Labor Minister Kim Young-hoon distributes supplies to a construction worker to help prevent heat-related illnesses during an unannounced visit to a university dormitory construction site in Daejeon on June 29.

The government will offer free mental health counseling services to construction workers suffering from depression due to economic difficulties caused by a prolonged slump in the construction sector amid the Middle East conflict, officials said Thursday.

The Office for Government Policy Coordination said it will offer the service in cooperation with the Construction Workers Mutual Aid Association and Seoul's Mapo Ward office starting next week. The service will be available on Mondays and Thursdays in the second and fourth week of every month at the construction workers' shelter in Mapo.

"Since the Middle East war, an increasing number of workers are facing economic difficulties as employment in the construction sector has declined due to the burden of rising raw material costs," the office said. "In order to prevent suicides among construction workers, we have established a close cooperative system with Mapo Ward and the Construction Workers Mutual Aid Association."


Yonhap

Related Article

construction government social affairs korea

Read more

See more articles