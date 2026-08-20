Gov't to offer counseling service for construction workers amid economic hardship

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FSC uses AI-based antiphishing platform to prevent 66.4 billion won in losses since last year
The Finacial Services Commission's ASAP system has helped 130 financial institutions identify suspicious transactions, stopping more than $47 million in voice phishing scams.
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Officer who asked drunk driver for dinner money, liquor gets suspended term
An Incheon police officer received a suspended prison term for seeking cash and liquor from a drunk-driving suspect while handling his case.
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Government housing measures backfire on young couples
Tax and loan changes meant to curb speculation are complicating home plans for couples preparing to marry and raise children.
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Korea extends urea, medical supply hoarding bans through October
The government will maintain the restrictions for two more months while easing urea stockpiling limits as China relaxes export controls.