Gov't to move 350 public agencies out of greater Seoul area, merge institutions

Prime Minister Han Seong-sook, center, announces the government's plan to move agencies out of the Seoul metropolitan region during a press conference in the government complex in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Sept. 3. YONHAP

The Justice Ministry and the Gender Equality Ministry will move in the first half of 2027, with bodies that need specific infrastructure relocating later.

Korea is once again hitting the gas on its decentralization drive. Around 350 public institutions will begin moving out of the Seoul metropolitan area next year, with key government departments including the Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family relocating to Sejong during the first half of 2027.

The government announced the plan at the Government Complex in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Thursday as part of a broader blueprint for the second round of relocations of central government bodies and public institutions, as well as reforms to the functions of public institutions.

“As the president has emphasized, we will avoid simply divvying up institutions among regions,” Prime Minister Han Seong-sook said. “Instead, we will bring the energy for regional growth together like a bonfire and concentrate institutions around 'innovation cities' to maximize the strength of regional hubs.”

The government plans to begin relocating central government bodies with the greatest potential impact in the first half of 2027.

“We will seek to revise the current Special Act on the Construction of Administrative City in Yeongi-Gongju Area for Follow-Up Measures for New Administrative Capital to remove central government bodies such as the Justice Ministry and Gender Equality Ministry from the list of institutions exempt from relocation so they can move to Sejong,” Minister of the Interior and Safety Yun Ho-jung said.

The minister offered assurances that the move will be carried out in phases.

“Rather than moving every institution at the same time, we will carry out the relocations in phases based on each institution’s working conditions and level of preparedness to prevent any disruption to government operations,” Yun added. “Institutions that require separate facilities, such as the Prosecution Service and the Korean National Police Agency, will relocate after new buildings are constructed.”

Relocation plans for more than 350 public institutions currently based in the Seoul metropolitan area will be finalized in the fourth quarter under the principle of retaining as few institutions as possible in the capital region.

The Ministry of Justice building in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi YONHAP

“We will completely review the criteria used to determine which institutions remain in the capital region during the first round of relocations,” Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport Kim Yun-duk said. “Unless an institution absolutely needs to stay, it will in principle be subject to relocation.”

Public institutions that can will move quickly rather than wait for new headquarters to be built.

“As with the first round of relocations, we will not wait for new buildings to be constructed,” Kim said. “We will immediately begin relocating the first group next year by using measures such as leasing privately owned buildings.”

But moving institutions also means moving the people who work for them.

“We will also develop practical housing support measures to minimize the burden on employees who have to move their homes and lives within a short period,” Kim added.

The Korean National Police Agency headquarters in Seodaemun District, western Seoul YONHAP

The relocation drive will be accompanied by a sweeping restructuring of public institutions. The government plans to reduce the number of institutions by 109, equivalent to about 20 percent of the total, through mergers and other reforms.

“We will combine the five power generation companies into one to achieve an energy transition centered on renewable energy,” Second Vice Minister of Finance and Economy Huh Chang said. “We will also merge the four port authorities, which perform similar functions but are scattered across different regions, into one to strengthen our international port competitiveness.”

The restructuring will not stop at home.

“We will physically and functionally integrate the overseas offices of public institutions to provide one-stop services for exporters and Korean residents abroad,” Huh added.

Addressing concerns about the impact of the mergers on employees, Huh pledged that staff would retain their jobs and would not see their pay or other employment conditions deteriorate.

Bank employees protest the relocation of state-run banks outside the Seoul metropolitan area in front of the Blue House in central Seoul on Aug. 18. YONHAP

“We will guarantee the transfer of employment for workers at the affected public institutions and ensure that their compensation and other working conditions do not deteriorate before or after the mergers,” Huh said. “We will actively pursue various forms of support, including stronger employee benefits and incentives in management evaluations.”

The prime minister emphasized that even though it’s a bitter pill to swallow, the move is crucial.

“Balanced growth is not a matter of choice but a survival strategy for a sustainable Korea,” Han said. “We will move forward swiftly and without bottlenecks through an interagency consultative body overseen by the Prime Minister’s Office and led by the Finance Ministry, Interior Ministry and Land Ministry.”





BY YEO SUNG-KUK, OH SO-YEONG [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]