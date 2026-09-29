Gov’t to double renewable energy capacity to 100 gigawatts by 2030 with expanded infrastructure

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Korea reopens Honam grid to support Samsung, SK chip plants
The government will ease grid restrictions and add battery storage in the southwestern region to unlock renewable power for four planned semiconductor fabs.
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Samsung, SK chiefs toast Jensen Huang’s Van Fleet Award in New York
In remarks at an annual Korea Society gala, Lee Jae-yong and Chey Tae-won took turns to hail the Nvidia founder and the ties built between their companies.
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Dung deal? Korea to turn manure into fuel in push to use less coal.
The government announced plans to turn livestock waste into power plant fuel by 2030, which would both cut emissions and reduce reliance on imported coal.
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Budget airlines add poke bowls, grilled eel and beer sets to entice passengers
Korea’s low-cost carriers are adding a wide range of new meals while expanding preorder and ticket-included dining options.