Gov't to designate new housing zones for over 76,000 homes near Seoul

High-rise apartment complexes are seen in central Seoul on Oct. 18. YONHAP

The government plans to designate six new public housing sites in Gyeonggi to build more than 76,700 homes near Seoul.

The government plans to designate six new public housing zones in Gyeonggi to build more than 76,700 homes as part of efforts to boost the housing supply, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said Thursday.

The Land Ministry announced the six candidate sites as a follow-up to its August plan to supply 100,000 new homes.

The proposed sites are located in Gimpo, Guri, Hanam, Uijeongbu and Goyang in Gyeonggi, all within 5 kilometers of Seoul's boundaries and offering relatively easy access to the capital.

The ministry said the sites are located in greenbelt areas where environmental conservation value has already been diminished, making them suitable for systematic development.

Land Minister Hong Jee-sun stressed the need to expand the housing supply in areas favored by young people and newlyweds, pledging government support to accelerate construction.





Yonhap