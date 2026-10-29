Gov't to designate new housing zones for over 76,000 homes near Seoul

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After 148 days, 2.47 million local election ballots leave Seoul arena
Special counsel investigators secured 13 boxes for further analysis after reviewing Songpa District ballots from the June 3 local election.
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Seven pediatric doctors to quit in protest over police raid at Ajou University Hospital
Seven pediatric professors at Ajou University Hospital said they will resign after a police raid disrupted its emergency room during an infant death investigation.
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Korea drops eight-year Elliott dispute over Samsung merger, accepts $113 million payout to U.S. hedge fund
The government will not challenge the arbitration ruling over its role in the 2015 Samsung affiliate merger.
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Assembly flags risks of designating Sejong administrative capital by law
A parliamentary committee pointed to an earlier Constitutional Court ruling and complexities involving national security and expenditure.