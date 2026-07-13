Gov't to deploy 'AI legal secretary' as reference in policy planning

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Korea's central bank says chip boom is far from over
The Bank of Korea says AI-driven semiconductor demand is still outpacing supply, keeping the upcycle on track through next year.
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Lee's approval rating rises for second consecutive week to 48.9%: Poll
The rating was up 1.9 percentage points from the previous week while the negative assessment fell 1.5 percentage points to 47.7 percent.
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PPP ramps up pressure on defense minister over military service desertion allegations
People Power Party (PPP) spokesperson Choi Bo-yun criticized Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back for portraying himself as a "victim" while refusing to release a document that would settle the matter: his military service record.
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Cho Kuk says Rescene was never his target in right-wing slang controversy
The former party leader said that despite the ongoing dispute over the suffix "-no", he never meant that the K-pop group was associated with the far-right site Ilbe, and apologized for the fallout.