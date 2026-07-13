Gov't to deploy 'AI legal secretary' as reference in policy planning

Cho Won-cheol, minister of government legislation, speaks during a memorandum of understanding signing ceremony among the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Government Legislation, and the Constitutional Research Institute to strengthen constitutional education in schools at the government complex in central Seoul on Jan. 30. NEWS1

The new feature will serve as a resource for public servants to streamline decision-making with a database of precedents, laws and regulations.

The government has developed an "AI legal secretary" service that public servants can refer to when reviewing legal grounds in the course of policy planning and implementation, and put it into operation on a trial basis this week, officials said Monday.

The AI service, to be available starting Tuesday, is equipped with about 240,000 cases of judicial precedents, laws and regulations, and can answer various legal queries from officials, the Ministry of Government Legislation said.

The ministry developed the service in collaboration with the Ministry of the Interior and Safety and the Ministry of Science and ICT.

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A homegrown AI foundation model is used to generate responses, and the service will serve only as an interim reference rather than a final legal judgment, officials said.

"Interpreting and implementing law is one of the most challenging tasks for public services because it requires a high degree of expertise," Government Legislation Minister Cho Won-cheol said. "The AI secretary service is expected to dramatically improve the work efficiency of public officials."





Yonhap