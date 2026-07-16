Gov't to closely monitor job market as Middle East violence resumes

Read more
-
101-year-old dies in first heat-related death this year in Gangwon
The woman was found collapsed in a field in Gangneung and pronounced dead on the way to the hospital.
-
AI ‘doctors’ are spreading fake health tips on YouTube. Regulators can’t do much to stop them.
Current laws bar only direct advertising for specific types of products, opening the door to a loophole that offers a way to make money.
-
Korea's biggest drug addiction treatment ward has gone dark
Bugok National Hospital’s center has shuttered due to a physician shortage, deepening gaps in care for severe cases outside the Seoul area.
-
Breeder jailed for cutting open live dog, illegal euthanasia
A court sentenced a former Hwaseong breeding facility operator to 18 months in prison for cutting open a pregnant dog, practicing unlicensed euthanasia and violating animal protection laws