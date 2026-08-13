Gov't targets 230,000 more capital-area homes as Seoul prices stay stubbornly high

Apartment complexes are seen from Seoul Sky at Lotte World Tower in Songpa District, southern Seoul, on Aug. 4. NEWS1

The plan would speed public land development, ease some greenbelt restrictions and support private projects to expand housing supply.

The government said Thursday it will push to supply more than 230,000 additional homes in the Seoul metropolitan area by accelerating development on public land, lifting some greenbelt areas and supporting private-sector projects, as part of efforts to rein in high housing prices.

The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport announced a comprehensive package aimed at expanding housing supply and stabilizing both the rental and sales markets, with a focus on Seoul and other high-demand areas in the capital region.

The latest measures build on the Lee Jae Myung administration's housing supply plan announced in September 2025, under which the government aims to start construction on 1.35 million homes in Seoul, Incheon and Gyeonggi by 2030.

Under that plan, the government has sought to accelerate housing construction on public land while making greater use of existing public assets and other underutilized land.

In January, the government unveiled an additional urban housing supply plan aimed at addressing strong demand for homes in Seoul and other well-connected areas. The plan calls for 60,000 homes to be built on underutilized sites in high-demand urban locations, including a military golf course and the former Defense Counterintelligence Command site and Seoul Racecourse in Gwacheon, south of Seoul.

Despite the previous measures, housing prices in Seoul and the surrounding areas have remained high, while concerns have persisted over the time lag between announced supply plans and the actual availability of new homes.

Of the additional supply announced Thursday, about 100,000 homes will come from newly designated public housing districts.

Apartment complexes are seen from the Lotte World Tower in Songpa District, southern Seoul, on Aug. 4 NEWS1

The new sites include 1,000 homes in the Gangseo District in Seoul, 21,700 homes in Namyangju in Gyeonggi and 4,500 homes in Gwangju, also in Gyeonggi.

To speed up housing construction, the government also unveiled measures to support private developers, which account for more than 80 percent of the housing supply in the Seoul metropolitan area. The measures include financial and tax incentives for non-apartment housing and eased regulations on private-sector development projects.

"It is most important to lay a solid foundation for the housing supply to stabilize the housing market," Land Minister Kim Yun-duk said at a briefing at the government complex in Seoul.

"The government will do its utmost to ensure a timely and sufficient supply of homes in areas where people want to live, under the principle that the public sector will swiftly carry out projects where necessary while supporting the private sector in areas where it can perform better," Kim said.





Yonhap



