Gov't sets 2027 minimum wage at 10,700 won per hour

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Financial regulator pushes back against Bloomberg column claim that Korea 'uninvestable'
The Financial Services Commission said that figures cited in the opinion piece by Shuli Ren were drastically different from its own data.
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Korea inflation eases in July as core prices hit two-year high, complicating BOK rate decision
Headline inflation slowed to 2.8 percent in July, but the fastest core price growth since December 2023 is sharpening debate over whether the Bank of Korea will raise rates again this month.
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Corporate direct financing dips almost 16% in first half of year on decreased debt sales
Companies raised a combined 126.58 trillion won ($88.5 billion) from January through June, down 23.36 trillion won, or 15.6 percent, from a year earlier
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Consumer prices rise 2.8% in July due to high oil costs
According to the Ministry of Data and Statistics, the increase slowed from the 3.1 percent and 3.2 percent on-year growths in May and June, respectively.