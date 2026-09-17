Gov't sends rapid response team to Nagoya ahead of Chuseok

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Main contingent arrives in Japan for Asian Games
A delegation of 122 athletes and officials landed at the airport in Tokoname, Japan, for the sporting festival.
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Korea to maintain joint response team in Nepal with 2nd disaster team set to return home
An eight-member unit will stay to work with Nepalese authorities and support the families of nine missing Koreans.
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Foreign minister says $350 billion U.S. investment delay is procedural
Foreign Minister Cho Hyun said the delayed announcement on South Korea's $350 billion U.S. investment reflects domestic procedures, not a bilateral dispute.
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Korea’s Lee Jun-suk coasts through perfect group stage in teqball at Asian Games
The sport, which combines elements of football, table tennis, freestyle juggling and sepaktakraw, is making its debut at the sporting festival.