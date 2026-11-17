High school seniors study in a classroom at Sungji Girls' High School in Changwon, South Gyeongsang, on Nov. 17, two days before Korea's annual College Scholastic Ability Test. YONHAP

Korea's Education Ministry said it will not postpone the college entrance exam despite concerns about AI-assisted cheating, pledging stricter screening at test sites

A Ministry of Education official reaffirmed Tuesday that the government is not considering postponing the national college entrance exam this week, a move called for by many amid widespread concerns over cheating using AI.

The ministry has faced growing calls to postpone the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) scheduled for Thursday following a recent cheating scandal in the national tax accountant exam.

"Postponing the CSAT is currently not being considered," the official said, reiterating the government's stance against pushing back the exam to strengthen anticheating measures.

Education Minister Choi Kyo-jin told lawmakers Monday it would be difficult to reschedule the CSAT as the move could lead to greater confusion.

Concerns about AI-assisted cheating heightened after the top scorer of this year's certified tax accountant exam admitted Sunday to cheating on the test by using a miniature camera, a smartphone and generative AI.

The Education Ministry has vowed "zero tolerance" against those who cheat on the upcoming college entrance exam, with plans to dispatch specialized personnel to detect smart glasses at 1,312 test sites nationwide.

Still, fears of cheating continue to persist among students taking this year's CSAT, as well as their parents.

"The exam should be postponed, even just for a few days, so that there is time to prepare various detection devices and the test can be taken in a fairer environment," a 50-year-old parent of a high school senior said.

The website of the Korea Institute of Curriculum and Evaluation, which administers the CSAT, was also flooded with posts demanding measures to crack down on cheating and postpone the annual exam.

The CSAT has previously been postponed four times, including in 2017 when an earthquake hit Pohang, North Gyeongsang.

Under the law, the education minister has the authority to set the exam schedule.





Yonhap