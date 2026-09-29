Gov't, OECD to host international forum on budget policies

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Foreign Ministry summons Ukrainian envoy after Kyiv reveals transfer of North Korean POWs
Seoul demanded clarification and an apology after Kyiv disclosed the transfer of two captured North Korean soldiers despite an alleged confidentiality agreement.
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Seoul says North Korean prisoner transfer was a secret, Kyiv says it wasn't
Seoul says Zelensky breached a confidentiality agreement by disclosing the transfer of two North Korean POWs, while Kyiv denies any pact to keep it secret.
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U.S. Ambassador Michelle Steel's Shih Tzu steals show during Chuseok greeting
Nuri, a rescued Shih Tzu, stole scenes in U.S. Ambassador Michelle Steel's Chuseok video as she highlights her Korean roots.
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Number of nonimmigrant U.S. visas for Koreans drops by nearly eight percent
Nonimmigrant visa issuances declined by 7.95 percent in 2025, while student visas saw an even sharper drop into early 2026.