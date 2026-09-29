Gov't, OECD to host international forum on budget policies

Korean President Lee Jae Myung, right, speaks with Mathias Cormann, the secretary general of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, or OECD, at a hotel in Paris on Sept. 9. NEWS1

During the 14th Korea-OECD International Forum on Budgeting, experts will discuss the role of budgeting in addressing supply chain disruptions, the impacts of AI, climate change and demographic challenges.

The Ministry of Planning and Budget said on Tuesday that it plans to host an international forum on budget policies with the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) this week to discuss the role of fiscal policy in addressing global challenges.

The 14th Korea-OECD International Forum on Budgeting will run for two days at the OECD’s headquarters in Paris starting on Wednesday, during which experts will discuss the role of budgeting in addressing supply chain disruptions, the impacts of AI, climate change and demographic challenges.

During the meeting, Korea plans to present its recent fiscal policy achievements and investment directions under its 2027 budget proposal, according to the ministry.

Senior budget officials from the United States, Canada, Sweden, Finland, Australia and New Zealand will share their countries’ experiences with proactive fiscal policy, it added.

“The forum will showcase Korea’s innovations in pre-emptive and proactive fiscal investment and management and highlight the role of fiscal policy in addressing structural crises,” the Budget Ministry said.

Vice Budget Minister Cho Yong-beom, meanwhile, plans to meet with OECD Chief Economist Stefano Scarpetta during the event to discuss ways to expand bilateral cooperation on fiscal policy.





Yonhap