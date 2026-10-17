Gov't expresses regret over Takaichi's war shrine offering

Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi speaks during a news conference at the prime minister's office in Tokyo on Sept. 17. AP/YONHAP

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi sent the offering to mark the start of the Yasukuni Shrine's autumn festival. The shrine honors some 2.46 million Japanese war dead, including 14 Class A criminals convicted by international tribunals for their roles in World War II.

The Korean government expressed regret on Saturday after Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi sent a ritual offering to a war shrine seen as a symbol of Japan’s imperialistic past.

Takaichi sent the offering earlier on Saturday in her capacity as prime minister to mark the start of the Yasukuni Shrine’s three-day autumn festival. But she plans to refrain from visiting the shrine in person during the festival, Japan’s Kyodo News reported, citing sources close to the prime minister.

The Yasukuni Shrine honors some 2.46 million Japanese war dead, including 14 Class A criminals convicted by international tribunals for their roles in World War II.

In a statement, Seoul’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that it “once again expresses deep disappointment and regret” that responsible Japanese leaders have “repeatedly sent offerings to or visited Yasukuni Shrine, which glorifies Japan’s past war of aggression and enshrines war criminals.”

It urged Japan’s leaders to “face history squarely and demonstrate humble reflection on and sincere remorse for the past through action.”

“We once again stress that such steps are an important foundation for building a future-oriented Korea-Japan relationship based on trust between the two countries and their people,” it added.





Yonhap