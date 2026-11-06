Gov't, DP weigh redirecting $552 million in tobacco tax revenue to firefighting

The funds, which would come from an education levy expiring at the end of the year, will also go toward public housing support.

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(서울=뉴스1) 유승관 기자 = 김민석 더불어민주당 대표가 23일 서울 여의도 국회 의원회관에서 열린 소방 현장 지원 강화를 위한 간담회에서 소방공무원 및 참석자들과 기념 촬영을 하고 있다. 2026.10.23/뉴스1
Democratic Party leader Kim Min-seok, center in front row, poses with firefighters and attendees at a meeting to discuss strengthening support for firefighting services held at the National Assembly in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, on Oct. 23.

The Democratic Party (DP) and the government are actively considering a plan to redirect approximately 750 billion won ($552.6 million) in tobacco tax revenue to firefighting services.

A senior government official said Thursday that the government is reconsidering its plan for the local education tax levied on tobacco, which is scheduled to expire at the end of this year.

"The local education tax levied on tobacco is set to expire this year, and we are planning to redirect it," the official said. "We plan to convert half of the tax revenue into a regional resource and facility tax earmarked for firefighting and the other half into a local housing welfare tax."

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Each would generate approximately 750 billion won in revenue.

"There is broad agreement on the need to increase funding for firefighter safety and improvements to their working conditions," a DP official on the National Assembly's Special Committee on Budget and Accounts said, describing the proposal as "one of several options under consideration."

The regional resource and facility tax earmarked for firefighting can be used to fund fire stations, equipment, personnel costs and other firefighting operations.

The party and government are expected to finalize the proposal as early as Sunday, following a high-level consultation meeting between the ruling party and the government.

Currently, a pack of cigarettes is subject to a total of 3,318 won in taxes and charges. This includes an individual consumption tax of 594 won, a tobacco consumption tax of 1,007 won, a local education tax of 443 won and other levies and value-added tax totaling 1,274 won.

(서울=뉴스1) 황기선 기자 = 서울 종로구가 관내 유치원(16곳), 어린이집(66곳), 초중고교(45곳) 주변 금연구역을 오는 17일부터 확대·신설한다고 밝혔다. 이번 금연구역 지정은 국민건강증진법 개정에 따른 것이다. 유치원과 어린이집은 시설 경계선 10m에서 30m 이내로 확대하고, 초중고교는 학교 시설 경계선 30m 이내로 신설해야 한다. 구는 17일부터 확대 구역 내 흡연자 단속도 실시하고 적발 시 10만원의 과태료도 부과할 에정이다. 사진은 14일 서울 종로구 흡연구역에서 시민들이 담배꽁초를 재떨이에 버리는 모습. 2024.8.14/뉴스1
People discard cigarette butts in an ashtray at a designated smoking area in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Aug. 14, 2024.

Under the proposed plan, the local education tax, which expires at the end of December, would be split equally between the firefighting tax and the local housing welfare tax, with each receiving 221.5 won per pack.

The government and the DP estimate that sales of approximately 3.37 billion packs at 221.5 won per pack would generate around 750 billion won. The additional firefighting revenue would be equivalent to 8.7 percent of this year's total firefighting budget of 8.6 trillion won.

The increase in firefighting tax revenue is also expected to ease the financial burden on local governments, which covered 89.3 percent, or 7.67 trillion won, of this year's firefighting funding.

The government's proposed budget for 2027, submitted in August, included plans to reduce fire safety grants by 289.8 billion won from this year to 760.5 billion won. The proposed 750 billion won in additional tax revenue would help offset the financial burden on local governments.

The government had initially planned to convert the entire local education tax on tobacco into a local housing welfare tax to support regional housing supply and improvements to residential environments.

(부천=뉴스1) 구윤성 기자 = 추미애 경기도지사가 19일 오전 경기도 부천시 원미구 부천체육관에서 고 김진석 소방위의 운구차가 노제를 위해 떠나기 전 유가족들을 위로하며 눈물을 흘리고 있다. (공동취재) 2026.10.19/뉴스1
Gyeonggi Gov. Choo Mi-ae comforts relatives of the late firefighter Kim Jin-seok before his hearse departs Bucheon Gymnasium on Oct. 19.

However, the political climate shifted sharply after Gyeonggi Gov. Choo Mi-ae sparked controversy with remarks about firefighting funding. Choo described firefighting as "the biggest, most troublesome financial drain" during a National Assembly audit on Oct. 13.

The controversy intensified when firefighter Kim Jin-seok died in the line of duty while battling a factory fire in Bucheon, Gyeonggi, just four days later.

As public sentiment rapidly deteriorated, DP leader Kim Min-seok sought to address the growing backlash.

"We will devote greater policy efforts to creating a safe working environment for firefighters, improving their working conditions and strengthening support," Kim said on Oct. 23.

On Nov. 1, Kim convened a meeting of the party leadership to discuss expanding central government financial support for firefighting services. The DP subsequently concluded that additional tax revenue should be secured to support firefighting services.


BY LEE CHAN-KYU [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.

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