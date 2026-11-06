Gov't, DP weigh redirecting $552 million in tobacco tax revenue to firefighting

Democratic Party leader Kim Min-seok, center in front row, poses with firefighters and attendees at a meeting to discuss strengthening support for firefighting services held at the National Assembly in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, on Oct. 23. NEWS1

The funds, which would come from an education levy expiring at the end of the year, will also go toward public housing support.

The Democratic Party (DP) and the government are actively considering a plan to redirect approximately 750 billion won ($552.6 million) in tobacco tax revenue to firefighting services.

A senior government official said Thursday that the government is reconsidering its plan for the local education tax levied on tobacco, which is scheduled to expire at the end of this year.

"The local education tax levied on tobacco is set to expire this year, and we are planning to redirect it," the official said. "We plan to convert half of the tax revenue into a regional resource and facility tax earmarked for firefighting and the other half into a local housing welfare tax."

Each would generate approximately 750 billion won in revenue.

"There is broad agreement on the need to increase funding for firefighter safety and improvements to their working conditions," a DP official on the National Assembly's Special Committee on Budget and Accounts said, describing the proposal as "one of several options under consideration."

The regional resource and facility tax earmarked for firefighting can be used to fund fire stations, equipment, personnel costs and other firefighting operations.

The party and government are expected to finalize the proposal as early as Sunday, following a high-level consultation meeting between the ruling party and the government.

Currently, a pack of cigarettes is subject to a total of 3,318 won in taxes and charges. This includes an individual consumption tax of 594 won, a tobacco consumption tax of 1,007 won, a local education tax of 443 won and other levies and value-added tax totaling 1,274 won.

People discard cigarette butts in an ashtray at a designated smoking area in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Aug. 14, 2024. NEWS1

Under the proposed plan, the local education tax, which expires at the end of December, would be split equally between the firefighting tax and the local housing welfare tax, with each receiving 221.5 won per pack.

The government and the DP estimate that sales of approximately 3.37 billion packs at 221.5 won per pack would generate around 750 billion won. The additional firefighting revenue would be equivalent to 8.7 percent of this year's total firefighting budget of 8.6 trillion won.

The increase in firefighting tax revenue is also expected to ease the financial burden on local governments, which covered 89.3 percent, or 7.67 trillion won, of this year's firefighting funding.

The government's proposed budget for 2027, submitted in August, included plans to reduce fire safety grants by 289.8 billion won from this year to 760.5 billion won. The proposed 750 billion won in additional tax revenue would help offset the financial burden on local governments.

The government had initially planned to convert the entire local education tax on tobacco into a local housing welfare tax to support regional housing supply and improvements to residential environments.

Gyeonggi Gov. Choo Mi-ae comforts relatives of the late firefighter Kim Jin-seok before his hearse departs Bucheon Gymnasium on Oct. 19. JOINT PRESS CORPS

However, the political climate shifted sharply after Gyeonggi Gov. Choo Mi-ae sparked controversy with remarks about firefighting funding. Choo described firefighting as "the biggest, most troublesome financial drain" during a National Assembly audit on Oct. 13.

The controversy intensified when firefighter Kim Jin-seok died in the line of duty while battling a factory fire in Bucheon, Gyeonggi, just four days later.

As public sentiment rapidly deteriorated, DP leader Kim Min-seok sought to address the growing backlash.

"We will devote greater policy efforts to creating a safe working environment for firefighters, improving their working conditions and strengthening support," Kim said on Oct. 23.

On Nov. 1, Kim convened a meeting of the party leadership to discuss expanding central government financial support for firefighting services. The DP subsequently concluded that additional tax revenue should be secured to support firefighting services.





BY LEE CHAN-KYU [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]