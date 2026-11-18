Students participate in a nationwide mock exam for the College Scholastic Ability Test in a high school in Songpa District, southern Seoul, on June 4. JOINT PRESS CORPS

The government will send an emergency text, designed to sound even when notifications are muted, to catch those using their phones during the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT); it is also considering sending additional notices unannounced.

The government is considering sending unannounced disaster alert messages during this week’s annual college entrance exam to catch those using their phones and prevent AI-assisted cheating, an official from the Ministry of the Interior and Safety said on Wednesday.

Authorities have been mulling measures to root out cheating during the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) on Thursday following a recent AI-assisted cheating scandal involving the certified tax accountant exam.

As part of anticheating measures unveiled on Tuesday, the government said that it would send an emergency alert message, designed to reach most mobile phones and sound a loud alarm even when muted, before the start of the exam to detect any unsubmitted devices.

The official said that the government is considering sending alerts unannounced, along with the planned alert scheduled to be sent between 8:25 and 8:30 a.m.

“If the time [of additional alerts] is known, there would effectively be no point to sending [them],” the official said.

President Lee Jae Myung said on Tuesday that he had instructed authorities to review sending additional alerts, even during testing, to catch cheaters.

Korea has recently been rocked by the confession of the top scorer in this year’s certified tax accountant exam, who said that he had cheated with the help of AI and digital devices.

The incident has deepened worries about cheating on the upcoming CSAT, widely seen as a major life event in Korea, where the university that a person attends can heavily influence their career prospects.





Yonhap