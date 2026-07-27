Gov't commemorates UN forces' participation in Korean War

Veterans of the Korean War (1950-53) salute as the flags of countries that fought under the United Nations Command enter during a ceremony marking UN Forces Participation Day at KBS Hall in Yeouido, western Seoul, on July 27. YONHAP

The event for UN Forces Participation Day brought together about 1,000 participants from the 22 countries that provided troops or medical support during the 1950-53 Korean War.

Korea held an event on Monday to commemorate the participation of countries that fought under the United Nations flag during the 1950-53 Korean War, the Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs said.

The event marking UN Forces Participation Day, which falls on July 27, took place in Yeouido, western Seoul, and brought together about 1,000 participants from the 22 countries that provided troops or medical support during the war, according to the ministry.

During the ceremony, the ministry awarded state medals to two Korean War veterans who fought alongside Korean forces in recognition of their distinguished service. It also presented a civil merit medal to the daughter of a Korean War veteran for her contributions to establishing a Korean War veterans memorial in Texas.

A total of 1.988 million people served under the UN Command during the Korean War. Of them, 40,803 were killed, 103,460 were wounded, 3,950 went missing and 5,819 became prisoners of war.

Sixteen countries, including the United States, Britain, the Netherlands and France, dispatched combat troops. Six others, including Sweden, India and Germany, sent medical units.

The Korean government designated July 27 as UN Forces Participation Day in 2013 to honor the sacrifices and contributions by troops for the Korean War. The day also marks the signing of the Korean War Armistice Agreement that halted the three-year conflict.

Later in the day, the ministry will host a banquet at a hotel in central Seoul to express gratitude to the veterans and their family members.

About 200 people are expected to attend the event, including Veterans Minister Kwon Oh-eul; Lt. Gen. Scott Winter, the deputy commander of the UN Command; and Bernadette Therese Fernandez, the Philippine ambassador to Korea.





Yonhap