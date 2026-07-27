Gov't commemorates UN forces' participation in Korean War

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Unification Ministry honors UN Command officer for border area peace efforts
The Ministry of Unification gave the award to Maj. Lee Sung-bin during the second joint conference on peace and safety in border areas.
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On cease-fire anniversary, UNC commander calls armstice a 'framework' for peace
Marking the anniversary of the 1950-53 Korean War's cease-fire, Gen. Xavier Brunson cited the 1953 Armistice Agreement for preserving stability on the peninsula for 73 years.
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Election Day vote-count probe obtains records of 72 turnout revisions
A police-prosecution task force obtained records showing dozens of Election Day voter turnout corrections, including large revisions and delayed changes, as it investigates alleged manipulation at the National Election Commission.
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Accused killer voiced violent fantasies about women years before Gwangju student murder trial, court hears
Prosecutors told a Gwangju court that the defendant had expressed a desire to kidnap and sexually assault teenage girls long before the killing of a 16-year-old student in May.