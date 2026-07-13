Government unveils anti-stalking task force, safety measures

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Family calls for probe into police handling, maximum sentence after suspect admits to rape and murder
The victim’s family urged a fresh investigation into alleged police mishandling and cover-up and demanded a maximum sentence ruling as the suspect admitted rape and murder charges in court.
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Special counsel to question ex-first lady Kim Keon Hee on presidential residence relocation project
The special counsel team suspects that an interior design company won the relocation project despite being unqualified due to its past ties to the former first lady.
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Former Korean rapper convicted of sexually assaulting minors mulls jump into Japan's porn industry
Writing on X, ex-Roo'ra member Go Young-wook said it was tough finding work in Korea and noted the shortage of male porn actors in Japan.
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K-pop star's apartment lottery win sparks debate on housing fairness
A reported apartment lottery windfall tied to the IVE's An Yu-jin has intensified criticism that Korea's housing subscription system favors cash-rich buyers over ordinary home seekers.