Government to supply more than 1 million rental, sale homes by 2030 to ease housing pressures 

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An island fair with little to see? Yeosu’s 70 billion won event leaves visitors unimpressed
Visitors say the 70 billion won World Island Fair lacks compelling exhibits and performances as attendance falls far below its target.
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Five former commanders receive lengthy prison terms over Yoon’s failed martial law bid
A Seoul court found the former military leaders guilty of deploying troops and organizing arrest teams after Yoon Suk Yeol’s 2024 declaration.
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Koreans increasingly favor shared responsibility for older adult care, survey finds
A new government survey shows middle-aged Koreans increasingly favor shared responsibility for aging parents, alongside changing views on housework and retirement.
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From waterway to 'You Quiz': Busan shark becomes a meme
A shark in a Busan waterway has inspired memes, AI images and a nickname as crowds gather to spot it.