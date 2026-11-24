The Korean flag, right, and flag for the National Police Agency wave in the wind in Seodaemun District, western Seoul, on Oct. 2. NEWS1

The government is set to revoke 104 government honors that were given to 102 individuals for their involvement in what are now considered constitutional and human rights violations, including the May 18 Gwangju Democratization Movement.

The government is set to revoke more than 100 honors that were given to police officers for their involvement in what are now considered constitutional and human rights violations, including the May 18 Gwangju Democratization Movement and the Samcheong re-education camp program.

The Cabinet approved a proposal to revoke 104 government honors awarded to 102 individuals for their involvement in incidents that occurred under the military regime in the 1980s, the National Police Agency said on Tuesday.

Samcheong re-education camp program The Samcheong incident dates back to 1980, when the government special committee for national security measures invoked martial law decree No. 13 and confined more than 39,000 people in military-run re-education camps. Detainees, who were mostly political dissidents, members of multiethnic families, trade unionists, religious figures and people with mental disabilities, were subjected to “purification” programs and forced labor.

That total comprises 18 honors given to 18 individuals involved in the suppression of the May 18 Democratization Movement; 73 given to 72 individuals involved in the Samcheong re-education camp program; eight given to eight individuals involved in the nationwide expansion of emergency martial law on May 17, 1980; and five given to four individuals involved in the arrests of those who were accused of espionage but later acquitted.

By category, the 104 honors span 12 orders of merit, four medals of honor, 42 presidential commendations and 46 prime ministerial commendations. Additionally, the government will revoke 69 related ministerial commendations, which do not fall under the category of government honors.

May 18 Gwangju Democratization Movement The pro-democracy movement, which took place in Gwangju in 1980, was brutally suppressed by the military regime of Chun Doo Hwan.

Since February, the National Policy Agency has been conducting a comprehensive review of about 100,000 government honors awarded to police officers following criticism that officers should not be lauded for their involvement in unconstitutional acts.

In the first round of revocations, announced in July, police rescinded 36 government honors awarded to 20 individuals for their connection to five cases in which defendants — including former members of the South Korean National Liberation Front Preparation Committee, an underground antigovernment organization — were later acquitted in retrials.

The latest round brings the total number of revoked government honors to 140.

The Korean national flag, left, and the National Police Agency flag wave in the wind in front of the agency’s headquarters in Seodaemun District, western Seoul. NEWS1

South Korean National Liberation Front Preparation Committee The clandestine organization was established in 1976 to promote democracy and oppose then-President Park Chung Hee’s authoritarian Yushin regime. In 1979, 84 members were arrested after the authorities accused the group of being a North Korea-linked espionage organization seeking to overthrow the government. This crackdown became one of the largest political security cases in the final years of the Yushin regime. Several convicted individuals were acquitted in retrials in 2024 and 2025.

The second round of reviews focused on revoking honors awarded for acts that violated constitutional order under the military regime on the grounds of “false merits” under Article 8 of the Awards and Decorations Act.

“We thoroughly examined the circumstances in which the police officers received the honors, including the timing of the bestowal and the recipients’ positions and affiliations at the time, to determine whether [they] should be revoked,” the National Police Agency said.

“We extend our sincere apologies to the victims and bereaved families who suffered from the unjust […] authority of the past.”

The agency also plans to identify and restore the honors of police officers who faced disciplinary action, were forced to leave the service or suffered other adverse consequences for standing up to the unlawful exercise of state power.





BY KIM NAM-JUN [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]