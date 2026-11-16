Government to form emergency response team to prevent AI-assisted cheating on CSAT

A representative from a smart glasses company demonstrates how the device works to inspectors, who will screen students at College Scholastic Ability Test testing sites in Seoul, during a training session at the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on Nov. 11. YONHAP

The pangovernment team will work to prevent AI-assisted cheating on the upcoming College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) after the top scorer on this year's certified tax accountant exam admitted to using the technology to cheat.

Korea will form a pangovernment emergency team to prevent AI-assisted cheating on the 2027 academic year College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT), the national college entrance exam taking place on Thursday. Prime Minister Han Seong-sook announced the team at a meeting of related ministries on Monday, after the top scorer on this year’s certified tax accountant exam admitted to using AI to cheat.

“Suspected cases of AI-assisted cheating are spreading across various exams, with the top scorer on the tax accountant exam recently admitting to cheating with the technology,” Han said.

“This has deepened public concern regarding the fairness of national exams, […] a basic principle that upholds trust in our society. Test-takers who have worked hard should never be negatively affected — and confidence in the exam system itself should never erode — because of cheating by a few.”

In a YouTube appearance on Sunday, the top scorer of this year’s tax accountant exam admitted to using electronic devices and generative AI to cheat in both rounds of the exam. The Human Resources Development Service of Korea, which runs the exam, said the same day that it would file a criminal complaint against the test-taker for obstruction of business.

“We must focus all of the country’s capabilities on thoroughly preparing for the CSAT to ensure that no cheating that exploits advanced AI occurs,” Prime Minister Han said. “The government will form a pangovernment emergency response team for the CSAT and […] carry out both preventive and follow-up measures.”

She ordered the Ministry of Education to review how testing sites are managed and proctored and to oversee the team’s measures at the testing sites.

Prime Minister Han Seong-sook speaks at a meeting of related ministries on preventing exam cheating with smart devices at the Government Complex Seoul in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Nov. 16. YONHAP

“We also need to implement measures that address the fundamental problem,” she said. “Existing ways of managing [national] exams are limited when it comes to dealing with new [AI-assisted] cheating techniques. We must be able to respond quickly and broadly to cheating methods that are growing more varied and sophisticated, including not only smart glasses but also ultrasmall electronic devices and outside help.”

Han added that stricter oversight should continue even after the CSAT is finished.

“After the exam, if signs of irregularity are found in the results, […] please investigate the case thoroughly based on objective data,” she said. “Make sure the fairness of the CSAT is secured.”

A representative from a smart glasses company demonstrates how the device works to inspectors, who will screen students at College Scholastic Ability Test testing sites in Seoul, during a training session at the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on Nov. 11. YONHAP

Upcoming national exams need a pre-emptive response as well, Han said.

“Please promptly prepare related measures based on the […] conditions of the exams under your jurisdiction,” she told relevant ministries. “Please prepare thoroughly so that test-takers can take their exams with peace of mind, without having to worry about cheating.”

Education Minister Choi Kyo-jin is set to visit Yeongdeungpo Girls’ High School in Yeongdeungpo District, western Seoul, on Monday afternoon to check on CSAT preparations. He plans to review the site’s safety management, including measures against earthquakes, cold snaps and fires, as well as outdoor structures.

On Oct. 20, the Education Ministry announced a plan to support the CSAT’s stable operation on exam day. Under the plan, it ran safety inspections at 1,312 testing sites across 85 test districts nationwide over about three weeks and arranged repairs at schools that needed them.

Education Minister Choi Kyo-jin answers lawmakers’ questions at a plenary session of the National Assembly’s Education Committee in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Nov. 16. YONHAP

“We will do our best so that test-takers can fully show the fruits of their labor in a safe and comfortable environment,” Choi said, promising to “spare no effort” to prevent cheating.

“We will respond sternly to cheaters with a zero-tolerance principle, including by filing criminal complaints.”

The education minister also attended a plenary session of the National Assembly’s Education Committee on Monday to brief members on measures to prevent cheating via smart glasses.

“The purpose is to receive a report on whether sufficient preparations have been made to block AI-assisted cheating on the CSAT,” an official from Kim’s office said. “We plan to review [the measures] thoroughly.”





BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]