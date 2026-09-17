Government supports bill to relax restrictions on contact with North Koreans 

A proposed revision would keep an advance reporting requirement but strip the Unification Ministry’s power to reject South Koreans’ planned contacts with North Koreans.

The government has expressed support for a bill that would ease restrictions on South Koreans seeking to contact North Korean residents by removing its authority to block such contacts, officials said Thursday.

Under the Inter-Korean Exchange and Cooperation Act, South Korean nationals planning to make contact with North Koreans are required to file a report in advance with the Ministry of Unification.

The ministry may reject such requests if there are clear concerns that the contact may undermine inter-Korean cooperation or pose a threat to national security, public order or public welfare.

A revision proposed by Rep. Kim Joon-hyung of the minor Rebuilding Korea Party seeks to remove the government's authority to reject such requests, and the government has decided to support the move, Rep. Ahn Cheol-soo of the main opposition People Power Party said, citing a report from the Unification Ministry.

The ministry confirmed its position, saying, “The government supports the proposed revision, considering the law's purpose of promoting inter-Korean exchanges and cooperation, operating a system consistent with the prior reporting system and expanding autonomy in civilian exchanges and cooperation.”

The ministry stressed that the reporting system will still remain in place under the revision, requiring all South Koreans to report their planned contacts with North Koreans in advance.

Critics have raised concerns that the envisioned revision may leave the government with fewer measures to prevent illegal activities, such as unauthorized remittances to the North.

“Opening and expanding the door to civilian exchanges and the government turning a blind eye are two completely different issues,” Rep. Ahn said. “The government must present concrete measures to the public before giving up its authority to prevent contacts that clearly pose risks.”





Yonhap