Government supports bill to relax restrictions on contact with North Koreans 

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North Korean defector recounts trafficking, sexual abuse in China in U.S. congressional hearing
A subcommittee hearing discussed human rights violations and other collusion between Pyongyang and Beijing.
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Kim Yo-jong says North Korea’s nuclear status is irreversible, rejects IAEA denuclearization call
Kim Yo-jong rejected the IAEA's denuclearization call as the agency warned that North Korea is expanding uranium enrichment and operating reactors.
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“But I AM the inminbanjang!” (KOR)
Personal ties, favors and neighborhood chiefs offer protection, information and survival in a system of arbitrary enforcement.
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Up to 100,000 North Korean workers sent abroad, some involved in Russian drone production: Report
A sanctions monitoring team says up to 100,000 North Korean workers remain overseas, generating funds for Pyongyang despite UN restrictions.