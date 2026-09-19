Government mulls new organization for youth policies

President Lee Jae Myung speaks during a ceremony marking Youth Day at the Blue House in central Seoul on Sept. 19. NEWS1

President Lee Jae Myung said he is considering a dedicated youth policy body as young job seekers face a worsening employment market.

President Lee Jae Myung said Saturday he is considering establishing a dedicated organization to oversee youth policies.

Lee raised the idea during a ceremony to mark Youth Day at the Blue House, noting the difficulties faced by young people in the job market.

“With the capabilities of current policymakers, it is difficult to emerge from this emergency situation,” he said. “Opportunities for the new generation are decreasing with growing polarization and industrial restructuring due to artificial intelligence.”

Young job seekers have faced an increasingly tough market, with the employment rate for those aged 20 to 24 at 41.3 percent in the second quarter, compared to the 2025 average of 43.6 percent, according to government data.

Yonhap





