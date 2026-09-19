Government mulls new organization for youth policies

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Justice Minister nominee Kim Seung-won withdraws nomination
The embattled nominee to lead the Justice Ministry stepped down 20 days after being tapped for the post amid heavy public scrutiny surrounding his role in a 2021 Covid-19 drug trial.
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For both DP and PPP leaders, negatives outweigh positives: Poll
A Gallup Korea poll found negative views outnumbered positive ratings for both Democratic Party leader Kim Min-seok and People Power Party leader Jang Dong-hyeok.
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Lee apologizes over 'shortcomings,' rules out re-election bid at somber Blue House press conference
President Lee Jae Myung addressed low approval ratings, appointment controversies, housing policy and questions over his indictments in a presser void of usual jokes and banter.
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Court fine puts DP lawmaker’s Assembly seat at risk
A Gwangju court fined Rep. Jeong Jun-ho 10 million won ($7,220) over election and political funding violations, a penalty that could cost him his seat if upheld.