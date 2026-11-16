Government moves to collect smart devices, cut Wi-Fi at CSAT testing sites

A pair of smart glasses sits on a test booklet during a training session for CSAT smart glasses inspectors at the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on Nov. 11. YONHAP

The government will form an emergency response team after this year’s certified tax accountant exam topper admitted using AI to cheat.

The government will push to collect every smart device from test-takers and cut off public Wi-Fi at testing sites to prevent AI-assisted cheating on the 2027 academic year College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT), the national college entrance exam taking place on Thursday.

Prime Minister Han Seong-sook gave the instructions while discussing countermeasures at a meeting of related ministries at the Government Complex Seoul on Monday, the Office of the Prime Minister said.

Han ordered the Ministry of Education to have test-takers hand in all smart devices at testing sites and to check thoroughly whether anyone is carrying one during the exam.

Han also asked the Ministry of Science and ICT to actively review, with related agencies, a plan to block public Wi-Fi at every testing site during exam hours.

All electronic devices, including AI smart glasses, are already banned from testing sites under the Education Ministry’s guidelines for the exam. Test-takers who bring one must hand it to a proctor before the first period begins.

Han announced at the same meeting that the government would form a pangovernment emergency response team for the CSAT, after the top scorer on this year’s certified tax accountant exam admitted to cheating with AI.





BY JANG GU-SEUL [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]