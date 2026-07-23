Government diverts Dorim Stream flood budget after project delays

A notice board of Dorim Stream located near Dorimcheon station, line no. 2, in Guro District, western Seoul, on July 17 JOONGANG ILBO

A 5 billion won ($3.4 million) budget for Dorim Stream flood prevention was redirected to unrelated compensation payments after delays left Seoul unable to use the money.

The government redirected 5 billion won ($3.4 million) earmarked for flood prevention work along Seoul’s Dorim Stream area to an unrelated purpose last year since delays left the city unprepared to spend the funds, the JoongAng Ilbo found Wednesday.

The Dorim Stream area was the site of the first flood advisory issued under a pilot urban flood forecasting program introduced earlier this month.

The money was supposed to go to installing an underground drainage channel to discharge rainwater exceeding the capacity of the habitually flooded area's local sewer pipes into the Han River. Instead the money was used to compensate for loss of former landowners, who had originally owned some of the stream areas since the city had lost a case.



Dorim Stream runs through four districts of Seoul — Yeongdeungpo, Guro, Gwanak and Dongjak — and has a drainage basin covering about 42 square kilometers (16 square miles). Its steep slope from its source in the upper reaches of Gwanak Mountain causes rainwater to flow rapidly into the stream during concentrated downpours.

The area has suffered repeated casualties and property damage from flooding over the past 25 years. At least 13 people died in floods between 2001 and last year, while damage totaled approximately 57.1 billion won.

Heavy rain on Aug. 8, 2022, flooded 8,752 households in the Dorim Stream basin. About 5,000 households in the area were inundated in 2010 and 2011.

The Ministry of Climate, Energy and Environment and the Seoul Metropolitan Government launched the flood prevention project as an emergency measure and began receiving related funding since 2023. The city-led project is scheduled to run until 2030, with a total project cost of 497.7 billion won.

People cross a crosswalk in Gwanak District, southern Seoul near Dorim Stream area, flooded with water from Dorim Stream on Aug. 8, 2022. NEWS1

However, the project is being delayed due to delays in the feasibility study and establishment of the basic plan, as well as changes in the total project cost. Budget carryovers have also been occurring annually since 2023.

“The original plan was to install two lines, but during the discussion process, the plan was changed to a single integrated line, which extended the construction section and led to an increase in construction costs,” an official from the National Assembly’s Climate, Energy, Environment and Labor Committee said. “This has delayed the project overall.”

The Seoul Metropolitan Government completed the detailed design for the main construction work only in June last year and is now conducting several assessments — an underground safety assessment, a disaster impact assessment and a small-scale environmental impact assessment.

The delays prevented the 5 billion won allocated last year from being used for its intended purpose. The money was instead used on Dec. 2 to cover court-ordered payments after Seoul and Gyeonggi lost lawsuits concerning compensation for privately owned land incorporated into river areas.

The water level of Dorim Stream rises because of heavy rain in Gwanak District, southern Seoul, on July 9. YONHAP





“We intended to provide the 5 billion won in flood prevention funding to the Seoul Metropolitan Government, but the city said it was not ready to execute the budget, so none of the money was disbursed,” a ministry official said.

“The undisbursed funds were used under the relevant law to pay compensation awarded to former landowners whose property had previously been incorporated into river areas by the state,” the official added. “The payments had no connection to Dorim Stream.”

The National Assembly Budget Office criticized the delays and called for tighter oversight.

“The flood prevention project led by the Seoul Metropolitan Government has not been carried out efficiently, so the Ministry of Climate, Energy and Environment should closely manage the project to prevent further delays in administrative procedures,” the office said.

“We continue to hold monthly meetings with the Seoul Metropolitan Government on the progress of the Dorim Stream project,” the ministry official explained. “The ministry will provide as much support as possible so that Seoul can complete the project ahead of schedule in 2029.”





BY KIM JEONG-JAE [shin.woojin@joongang.co.kr]