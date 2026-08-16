Google takes down 449 Korean YouTube channels in Q2 over political content

YouTube and TikTok apps are seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken, July 13, 2021. REUTERS/YONHAP

The U.S. company terminated Korean YouTube channels over content supporting or criticizing the government, parties and political figures.

Google shut down 449 Korean YouTube channels in the second quarter of this year for their politically charged content, a report showed Sunday.

According to "Influence Operations Bulletin Q2 2006" by Google's Threat Analysis Group, the U.S. company terminated 22 Korean YouTube channels in April, 367 more in May and another 60 in June.

The largest share came in May, just before the June 3 local elections.

Per the report, these channels were terminated for sharing content that was either critical or supportive of the Korean government and for expressing support for or disapproval of particular Korean political parties or political figures.

Google did not terminate any Korean YouTube channels between the second quarter of 2025 and the first quarter of 2026. During that span, Google shut down 9,173 channels linked to China, followed by 2,083 linked to Russia.





Yonhap