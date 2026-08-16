Google takes down 449 Korean YouTube channels in Q2 over political content

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At least one dead in Geoje landslide as floods paralyze city
Rescuers are searching a mud-buried apartment for more victims after torrential rain triggered flooding, power outages and widespread road closures.
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Soaring rents push young Koreans farther from schools, workplaces
Jeonse (lump-sum payment) home listings have been on the decline since real estate measures were implemented by the government last year, causing monthly rents to rise and causing young people to choose lengthier commutes.
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Open fire: Korean missile makers can now use U.S. test ranges, but should they?
Newly approved U.S. Army access could speed Korean missile makers' entry into the United States, but costs, export hurdles and data-security concerns remain.
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Market's latest rebound lends itself to rise in stock loans
Margin debt rose to 30.93 trillion won ($21.9 billion) as investors returned to Samsung Electronics and SK hynix shares.