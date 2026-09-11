Google must take responsibility in alleged leak of digital sex crime victims’ data leak, gender equality minister says

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Supreme Court criticized for letting officials responsible for data leak off with slap on the wrist
After the personal data of nearly 18,000 people was exposed in a network breach, Korea's top court issued only a “stern warning” to those at fault, prompting criticism from lawmakers.
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FDA partially halts trials of SK Biopharmaceuticals’ epilepsy drug candidate
The partial hold came after the pharmaceutical firm acknowledged that it had observed toxicity in Opakalim in a nonclinical study on rodents.
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Death penalty sought for YouTuber for allegedly killing her daughter
Prosecutors said that the defendant committed the crime because she believed the victim caused her social embarrassment.
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Korean Air and Asiana to offer free Starlink Wi-Fi
Starting Sept. 15, passengers on select flights can stream content and go online for free using Starlink's satellite internet service.