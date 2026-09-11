Google must take responsibility in alleged leak of digital sex crime victims’ data leak, gender equality minister says

Gender Equality Minister Won Min-kyung speaks at a briefing on the leak of information about victims of digital sex crimes involving Google at the government complex in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Sept. 11. NEWS1

Addressing the exposure of information about victims seeking content removal, Won Min-kyong said the tech giant must “take the issue seriously.”

Gender Equality Minister Won Min-kyong said Friday that Google must take responsibility for any legal violations over an alleged leak of the personal data of digital sex crime victims.

The personal information was earlier exposed by a foreign research project website collaborating with Google and deleted only after the government requested its removal.

The information contained the details of victims who had requested the removal of illegally filmed videos.

"A platform with significant influence globally, like Google, has an even heavier responsibility to protect and safely deal with sensitive information of victims," Won said during a press briefing. "If any legal violations are found, Google must take legal responsibility."

"This issue should not be passed over lightly as a simple system error or mistake. Google must take the gravity of the issue seriously and take a responsible stance in front of the victims and the public."

Won said her ministry is working with the Korea Media and Communications Commission to check for any legal violations, including of the sexual violence punishment law.

Google has apologized over the leak, saying it asked the operator to delete the information as soon as it was brought to its attention.

The company has also pledged not to share any deletion requests from Korea with outside parties as part of follow-up measures, according to Won.





Yonhap