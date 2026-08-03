Going retro: Young Koreans rediscover compact cameras for color, nostalgia and memory-making

Customers browse cameras and lenses at a Fujifilm store in Chungmuro, Jung District, central Seoul, on July 24. HUR KYUNG-SEOK

From film point-and-shoots to premium Fujifilm models, dedicated cameras are drawing Korean consumers who want retro aesthetics in the era of ubiquitous smartphones.

A camera rental shop in the hip Seongsu-dong neighborhood, eastern Seoul, was bustling with young customers on a recent weekday afternoon.

One person asked the shopkeeper whether a particular model, the Canon Autoboy, was available for purchase. The shopkeeper said it was.

"It's our most popular model," he said. "Because it's easy to use and has a retro design."

Despite increasingly advanced smartphone cameras, young Koreans are again carrying separate compact cameras for their distinctive colors, imperfect image quality and the experience of pressing a physical shutter.

Camera rental shop owner Lim Se-hoon told the Korea JoongAng Daily on July 24 that many of his customers are couples in their mid-20s to early 30s looking for a camera to bring on dates or use to preserve special memories.

These customers visit such rental stores amid renewed interest in owning dedicated cameras, even as smartphone cameras are convenient and constantly improving.













Compact cameras are commonly nicknamed ttokttagi in Korea, an onomatopoeic term that evokes the clicking sound of pressing a shutter. They were once expected to disappear as smartphone cameras improved. Smartphones are always within reach and allow users to edit and upload photographs instantly.

But renewed interest in compact cameras suggests consumers are looking beyond convenience and technical accuracy. Older digital cameras offer direct flash, grain, muted colors and low-resolution images associated with the Y2K aesthetic. New premium models from Fujifilm and Ricoh compete through their own color profiles, designs and shooting styles.

Instead of producing the most technically perfect image, these cameras offer photographs that express a particular taste.





Film and digital cameras are displayed at a camera rental shop in Seongsu-dong, Seongdong District, eastern Seoul, on July 24. HUR KYUNG-SEOK

Shifting needs

What many customers want is not the sharpest possible photograph, but a certain nostalgic atmosphere.

Lim said some deliberately seek cameras with lower image quality because film and old-school digital cameras create a different mood from smartphones.

“Film cameras and digital cameras have a different feeling from phone cameras,” he said. “Some customers intentionally look for cameras with lower image quality.”

“A lot of customers don't know much about cameras, so we recommend a few models and let them choose,” Lim from the camera rental shop said. “Many are couples who want to take pictures on dates or keep memories together.”

Canon Autoboy film cameras are among the most frequently rented models. The shop rents film cameras and sells older digital cameras.

“Customers used to focus on performance; now they focus on color,” said Yoo Seung-hyuk, who works at a Fujifilm camera store in eastern Seoul’s Dongdaemun District.

Yoo said demand for small, lightweight cameras is not limited to people in their 20s and 30s. Customers in their 40s and 50s also visit because they want something easy to carry.

Smartphones can produce impressive images, but Yoo said their photographs may lose detail when enlarged. A dedicated camera also gives users more control over how an image is made.

“Phone photographs may look good on a phone screen, but they can lose quality when enlarged,” Yoo said. “Cameras have their own colors, and there is also a process involved in creating the photograph.”

Fujifilm has turned its history as a film manufacturer into one of its strongest advantages. Its digital cameras include film simulation modes that reproduce different combinations of color, contrast and saturation based on the company's classic analog films.

According to Yoo, customers increasingly choose Fujifilm because they can create a finished look without extensive editing.

“Fujifilm used to manufacture film, so its cameras come with a variety of color profiles,” he said. “Even when users edit their photographs afterward, they only need small adjustments to find the color they want.”

This offers a different kind of convenience from a smartphone. Smartphones make it easy to shoot, edit and share on one device. Fujifilm cameras reduce the need for editing by producing a distinctive look as soon as the shutter is pressed.





Point-and-shoot film cameras and photography books are displayed at a camera rental shop in Seongsu-dong, Seongdong District, eastern Seoul, on July 24. HUR KYUNG-SEOK

Demand for the retro aesthetic

One of the brand’s most popular models is the Fujifilm X100VI, commonly nicknamed “Baekyooki” among Korean camera users, a nickname combining the Korean readings of 100 and six in reference to the model number. The camera has a permanently attached lens and combines portability, image quality and retro styling.

Yoo said few competing fixed-lens cameras offer similar performance for around 2 million won ($1,450).

“There are not many fixed-lens cameras with that level of performance at that price,” he said. “Even among other brands, there are few direct competitors, so many customers choose the X100VI.”

The model also features a hybrid viewfinder that allows users to switch between an optical view and an electronic preview of exposure and film simulation settings.

High demand has made the camera difficult to purchase. Yoo said customers currently wait about one month, although waiting periods were longer shortly after its release.

The silver version is especially popular. At Yoo’s store, silver and black models sell at a ratio of about 7 to 3. He said silver better emphasizes Fujifilm’s retro design.

Digital cameras are displayed at a large electronics retail store in Seoul on July 7. NEWS1

Appearance matters because cameras have also become fashion and lifestyle items. Users decorate them with leather cases and straps, and the camera itself often appears in social media photographs.

Other brands compete through different identities. Ricoh’s GR series emphasizes pocket-size portability and fast operation for street photography. Some models include a Highlight Diffusion Filter, which softens bright areas and creates a hazier image.

Electronics retailer Lotte Hi-Mart said sales of cameras between March 1 and 18 increased 70 percent from the same period a year earlier. The retailer attributed the increase partly to growing consumer interest in taking photos and videos for social media.

Likewise, secondhand marketplace Bunjang said transactions involving digital cameras increased 35.5 percent from a year earlier amid growing interest in retro and Y2K aesthetics.

Older digital cameras from the 2000s offer the opposite of modern technical perfection. Their small sensors, low resolution and direct flashes were once considered weaknesses. Today, those features are valued for creating rough textures and a nostalgic Y2K mood.

Camera enthusiasts point out that the trend is less about having a superior camera and more about different brands selling different tastes.





The exterior of a Fujifilm store in Chungmuro, Jung District, central Seoul, on July 24. HUR KYUNG-SEOK

Here to stay

Yoo says he doesn't think the digital camera trend here is temporary.

“It didn't suddenly begin with the X100VI,” he said. “It has continued since models were released two generations earlier. If brands continue to release attractive cameras with strong performance, I think they will remain popular.”

Compact cameras are unlikely to replace smartphones. Instead, the two devices serve different purposes. Smartphones document daily life quickly, while separate cameras are often carried on dates, trips and other occasions users want to remember differently.

A 27-year-old office worker surnamed Kim from Jongno District, central Seoul, is considering buying a Fujifilm camera.

“What appeals to me most is its retro design and the beautiful colors it produces,” Kim said. “Even though it sells at a premium on the resale market, I still want to buy one because it looks so good.”





BY HUR KYUNG-SEOK [hur.kyungseok@joongang.co.kr]