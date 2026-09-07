Global political representatives gather in Seoul to 'promote peace, mutual understanding and cooperation'

International Conference of Asian Political Parties Standing Committee Chairman Chung Eui-yong, sixth from right in the front row, poses with leaders and representatives of political parties across the world at the Inter-Continental Dialogue among Political Parties meeting at the Plaza Hotel Seoul in central Seoul on Sept. 7. ICAPP

The Inter-Continental Dialogue among Political Parties (ICDPP) allows political leaders to exchange views on issues of common interest and collaborate on matters related to peace, democratic governance and sustainable development.

Leaders and representatives of political parties across the globe gathered in Seoul on Monday to affirm their commitment to “promote peace, mutual understanding and international cooperation in an increasingly polarized world” by adopting the Seoul Declaration during the inaugural meeting of the Inter-Continental Dialogue among Political Parties (ICDPP).

Around 40 leaders and representatives of political parties from Asia, Africa, the Americas and Europe — including those from the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP), the African Political Parties Initiative and the Permanent Conference of Political Parties in Latin America and the Caribbean — attended the first ICDPP meeting.

Presided over by ICAPP Standing Committee Chairman Chung Eui-yong, the meeting took place at the Plaza Hotel Seoul in central Seoul, where participants discussed ways to promote dialogue among global political parties and explored opportunities for future cooperation.

Political party leaders also adopted the Seoul Declaration at the end of the meeting, vowing to bear a “unique responsibility to respond effectively to people’s aspirations in rapidly transforming and fragmenting societies and to promote peace, mutual understanding and international cooperation in an increasingly polarized world.”

“We affirm […] that political dialogue among political parties across continents can become a powerful force for peace and a more inclusive international order for the benefit of present and future generations,” the declaration reads.

Founded in 2000, the ICAPP has brought political leaders from multiple Asian countries together to discuss regional and international issues.

ICAPP launched the ICDPP, a new dialogue platform under which participating parties from around the world will regularly exchange views on global and regional issues of common interest and collaborate on matters related to peace, stability, democratic governance and sustainable development.

“In this evolving landscape, ICAPP continues to play a vital role not only in fostering a cohesive community in Asia but also in contributing to the broader global pursuit of peace and prosperity,” Chung said in a statement.

Party leaders discussed topics such as political polarization and restoring trust in democracy during the meeting’s afternoon session.

National Assembly Speaker Cho Jeong-sik and leaders of major Korean political parties did not attend the meeting but sent congratulatory video messages instead.

National Assembly Speaker Cho Jeong-sik strikes the gavel at the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Sept. 7. LIM HYUN-DONG

“I hope that today’s first step will become a bridge connecting political parties, continents and global citizens,” Cho said in his video. “The National Assembly will walk this path together with you.”

He hosted a dinner to welcome ICDPP attendees at the Sarangjae Hall of the National Assembly in Yeouido, western Seoul, later in the evening.

“Today’s gathering is a meaningful occasion where political leaders from diverse backgrounds and ideological perspectives come together to discuss common challenges and explore ways to promote dialogue and cooperation,” ruling Democratic Party leader Kim Min-seok said. “I hope that the exchange of experiences and wisdom across continents and ideological boundaries will continue to flourish in the years ahead.”

Main opposition People Power Party leader Jang Dong-hyeok thanked the ICAPP for “its ongoing efforts to expand interparty exchanges across continents” in his video message.





BY PAIK JI-HWAN [paik.jihwan@joongang.co.kr]