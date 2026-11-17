An examiner demonstrates how a radio frequency detector can identify AI-powered smart glasses at a driver's license testing center on Nov. 16. YONHAP

Korea will inspect glasses, clothing and belongings at this year's College Scholastic Ability Test sites amid fears of AI-assisted cheating, with serious offenders facing up to a 10-year exam ban.

Glasses on desks, sleeves rolled up and cover your shirt buttons — Korea is imposing sweeping new security checks on this year’s annual collegiate entrance exam takers to prevent AI-assisted cheating using smart devices. Serious offenders could also be barred from taking the exam for up to 10 years.

Prime Minister Han Seong-sook announced the measures on Tuesday — two days before the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) scheduled for Thursday.

The strict measures come after widespread concerns over AI-assisted cheating brought on in response to the top scorer's statistically improbable results on this year's tax accountant certification exam. The examinee confessed on Sunday to using generative AI and electronic devices to cheat.

The exam-taker admitted to cheating on both the first and second rounds of the 63rd tax accountant exam and submitted a written confession to the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency.

The government plans to work with the National Assembly to increase the length of the maximum ban on taking the exam when caught for cheating from one year to 10 years.

Serious cheating involving smart devices could not only result in cancellation of scores and ban on future test-taking eligibility but also lead to criminal complaints or police investigations for obstruction of official duties by fraudulent means — an offense punishable by up to five years in prison.

A representative from a smart glasses company demonstrates how the device works to inspectors who will screen test-takers at College Scholastic Ability Test sites in Seoul, during a training session at the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on Nov. 11. YONHAP

Security at test sites will also be tightened significantly.

“We will deploy about 75,000 proctors to 1,312 test sites nationwide,” Han said. “This year, we will add about 1,800 personnel dedicated to [examining] smart devices and another 6,600 hallway proctors for an approximate total of 8,400 additional personnel, to enable a swift response on site.”

Staff will check for smart glasses and other electronic devices, phones that students did not turn in and unusual wireless signals inside test sites.

Students who wear glasses must place them on their desks before the first session so proctors can check whether the glasses are smart glasses.

A miniature camera smaller than a fingernail is displayed for sale at a camera store in Seoul on Nov. 16. YONHAP

Personal belongings will also face stricter inspections than in previous years.

Proctors will cover the buttons of students’ clothing with stickers to prevent students from concealing micro cameras inside them. Students will also have to roll up both sleeves while proctors inspect their collars, buttons and clothing.

All personal belongings will be checked once more before the third session. Proctors will also examine test takers' glasses before every session — while students are wearing them.

Phones and other electronic devices must be powered off and turned in before the beginning of the exam’s first session.

Test takers’ will be instructed to leave their bags in the hallway outside the exam room to prevent students from hiding phones inside them. Additional personnel will also patrol the hallways.

Prime Minister Han Seong-sook announces measures to prevent AI-assisted cheating on the college entrance exam during a briefing in central Seoul, on Nov. 17. NEWS1

The government will send a nation-wide emergency text alert that cannot be silenced before the exam begins to both remind students to turn in their phones and help reveal devices that were not turned in.

And the crackdown measures extend beyond the end of the exam.

“We will not stop investigating cheating or holding those responsible accountable even after the exam is over,” Han said. “We will operate a CSAT cheating report center through the complaints section of the Ministry of Education website and continue receiving reports and tips after the exam.”

The call for accountability goes further as well.

“We will work with the Korean Council for University Education to revoke the admission of students who are admitted to colleges by cheating in accordance with relevant laws, while students already enrolled at a university who are retaking the exam will also face expulsion from their current universities,” Han added. “We have also completed consultations on barring them from university admission for 10 years.”

High school seniors study in a classroom at Sungji Girls' High School in Changwon, South Gyeongsang, on Nov. 17, two days before Korea's annual College Scholastic Ability Test. YONHAP

The crackdown would extend beyond students caught cheating.

People who deliberately encourage cheating, spread false or manipulated information or buy and sell devices such as miniature cameras that could be used to cheat could potentially go through an investigation or face criminal complaints.

“We will take great care to ensure that the strengthened checks and supervision do not disadvantage students who have done nothing wrong,” Han said.

"Please focus on fully demonstrating the abilities you have built up through your hard work," Han added, addressing test-takers.

Proctors would get protection too.

“The government will assume full responsibility so that teachers who faithfully carry out their duties as proctors are not held liable for unfair complaints or lawsuits,” Han said.

A pair of smart glasses show the answer to an exam question in Seoul, on Nov. 17. NEWS1

Following the tax accountant exam cheating controversy, even notable CSAT exam prep lecturers have called for a postponing of the exam until proper anti-cheating measures are in place.

While the government discussed the option, the CSAT will be held as scheduled.

“We did discuss postponing the CSAT, but securing the test papers would have become a serious problem,” Vice Education Minister Choi Eun-ok said at the briefing. “We concluded that even a one- or two-week delay would cause greater confusion for test takers and disrupt university admissions.”

The Blue House has also formed an emergency task force to respond to cheating involving the misuse of AI.

Jeju's Education officials move College Scholastic Ability Test exam papers into storage in Jeju, on Nov. 17. YONHAP

The task force discussed measures aimed at preventing AI-assisted cheating on the CSAT, during its meeting on Monday led by presidential chief of staff Lim Kwang-hyun. It also reviewed ways to handle suspicious cases that could emerge after the exam through reports and tips from test takers.

Lim ordered officials from the presidential education secretary’s office, the presidential situation room and the cybersecurity office under the Office of the National Security to remain on emergency duty through the CSAT.

All Blue House employees have also been barred from making outside dinner plans during the emergency response period.

The Blue House plans to keep the task force operating for the time being and develop longer-term measures against AI-assisted cheating, including preparations for next year's 2028 CSAT.





BY YEO SUNG-KUK, OH HYUN-SEOK [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]