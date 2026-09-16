GKS-U 2027: What international students need to know before applying

Global Korea Scholarship students pose for a photo during a graduation ceremony held at the National Institute for International Education in Seongnam, Gyeonggi, on Aug. 27. NEWS1

Applications are open for Korea’s undergraduate scholarship, with limited spots, two application tracks and funding for tuition, living costs and airfare.

Applications for the 2027 Global Korea Scholarship (GKS) for undergraduate programs have finally opened, with the embassy track officially opening for applications on Tuesday.

The other track, the university track, will remain open through November, though specific deadlines vary by school. Some schools have already opened applications, while others are expected to do so.

The scholarship, granted by the Korean government, offers an opportunity for international students to study in Korea, covering tuition, a monthly stipend, Korean language training and roundtrip airfare.

This also means applicants will face fierce competition, with the number of available spots limited to one or two per country for each program in most cases.

To help applicants save time and navigate the seemingly complex application process, the Korea JoongAng Daily has compiled answers to some of the most frequently asked questions about the 2027 GKS undergraduate program. The answers are based on official information released by the government-run National Institute for International Education (Niied).





What are the application options?

There are two application tracks: the embassy track, through which applicants apply via the embassy of their respective countries, and the university track, through which applicants apply directly to universities.

The embassy track is available only for bachelor’s degree applicants and consists of three programs: the general, overseas Koreans and adoptees, and R-GKS programs.

The general program and the overseas Koreans and adoptees program allow applicants to choose from majors offered by the different universities participating in the program.

International students pose for a photo in graduation gowns after a commencement ceremony at Keimyung University’s Seongseo Campus in Dalseo District, Daegu, on Aug. 20. NEWS1

Universities are categorized into either Type A or Type B. Type A universities are located in the greater Seoul area or are science and technology institutes, while Type B universities are located in regional areas.

The R-GKS program is specifically for applicants seeking to study at Type B universities.

The university track consists of the University Industry Cooperation (UIC) program and the associate degree program.

While the associate degree program is for those seeking associate degrees, which normally take two years, the UIC program is offered for both bachelor’s and associate degrees, specifically in science and engineering programs that have signed cooperation agreements with industries. The program aims to strengthen international students’ employment capabilities through major-specific education based on industry needs and to support their employment and settlement in Korea after graduation.

Country quotas for the 2027 GKS undergraduate embassy track program NATIONAL INSTITUTE FOR INTERNATIONAL EDUCATION





What is the quota for each program?

The embassy track will select 156 scholars from 74 countries.

The general program has 88 spots for applicants from 74 eligible countries. The overseas Koreans and adoptees program has seven spots from seven eligible countries, while the R-GKS program has 61 spots for applicants from 52 countries.

The university track will select 130 scholars.

The UIC program has 100 spots and is open to applicants from all countries worldwide. The associate degree program has 30 spots for applicants from 74 eligible countries.

Nine institutions are available for the associate degree program, including Kyungbok University, Kyung-In Women’s University and Yeungnam University College.





How many universities can I apply to?

For the embassy track’s general and overseas Koreans and adoptees programs, applicants can choose up to three universities. At least one of the choices must be a Type B university.

For the R-GKS program, applicants can choose up to two Type B universities.

For the university track, applicants can apply to only one university and one department.





What should I consider when choosing a university?

Check whether the universities you intend to apply to are certified under the government’s International Education Quality Assurance System.

Students should carefully choose their intended major and department, as scholars cannot change their selection after enrolling. Those concerned about course comprehension should verify whether classes are offered in English or if their Korean language skills are sufficient to follow the curriculum.

Candidates should also account for local living costs, which Niied notes are typically higher in metropolitan areas than in regional locations.





What degree programs are available?

The scholarship is available for associate and bachelor’s degree programs.

The guidelines detail Global Korea Scholarship application tracks and quotas NATIONAL INSTITUTE FOR INTERNATIONAL EDUCATION

For an associate degree, the scholarship covers one year of Korean language training followed by two to three years of degree study.

For a bachelor’s degree, it covers one year of Korean language training followed by four to six years of degree study.

Applicants who already have Topik Level 5 or 6 can skip the Korean language program.

Scholars who obtain Topik Level 5 or 6 within the first six months of the language program can skip the remaining six months and begin their degree program in the following semester, which is scheduled to start in September 2027.

These are the programs offered for undergraduates applying for the GKS-U program. Those intending to apply for GKS-G should note that applications open separately and have different application periods and programs.





What are the basic eligibility requirements?

Citizenship: Applicants must hold citizenship of one of the countries designated by Niied for the GKS program. The UIC program is open to applicants from all countries worldwide.

Candidates’ parents or legal guardians must hold citizenship of a country other than Korea. Those holding multiple citizenships are ineligible if one of those citizenships is Korean.

Applicants or their parents who previously held Korean citizenship must submit official documentation issued by the Korean government proving that they renounced their Korean citizenship.

If the student's citizenship changes during the selection process, they will be excluded from the evaluation. This rule does not apply to UIC applicants.

Age: Applicants must be under 25 years old, meaning they must have been born after March 1, 2002.

Education: Bachelor’s degree applicants must have graduated or be expected to graduate from a high school or associate degree program. Associate degree applicants must have graduated or be expected to graduate from a high school. In general, applicants who already hold a bachelor’s degree are not eligible to apply. Those who hold an associate degree can apply only for a bachelor’s program.





What if I am not a Korean citizen but was educated in Korea?

Those who graduated or are expected to graduate from a Korean high school, including international schools in Korea, are not eligible to apply.

Students who graduated from a Korean associate degree program are also ineligible.

Former GKS scholars and applicants who previously received a Korean government scholarship for a degree program are not eligible to apply.





How does the selection process work?

The first round of selection is conducted by either the embassy or the university, depending on the application track.

International students attend the Busan Dream Job Fair at Bexco in Haeundae District, Busan, on April 30. NEWS1

The second round is conducted by Niied.

For the embassy track, a third round is conducted by the university selected by the applicant.

Applicants who pass the third round of the embassy track must select their final university through the Study in Korea website by 6 p.m. on Dec. 29.

The university track does not have a third round. Niied will make the final announcement after the second round.





How much financial support do GKS scholars receive?

The scholarship covers tuition, the Korean language program fee and airfare.

Scholars also receive a monthly allowance. They receive 13.56 million won ($9,914) per year during the Korean language program and 14.4 million won per year during the degree program.

The allowance covers living expenses, accommodation, health insurance and a settlement allowance.





When does the academic year begin?

Following the final selection of scholars, the academic year will officially begin in March, which marks the start of the academic calendar in Korea.





What documents are required?

Common required documents include the application form, personal statement, study plan, recommendation letter and GKS applicant agreement.

Applicants should check the application guidelines for the specific documents required for their track and program.





Global Korea Scholarship students pose for a photo during a graduation ceremony held at the National Institute for International Education in Seongnam, Gyeonggi, on Aug. 27. YONHAP

What if my GPA scale does not match the scales listed in the guidelines?

Applicants whose grading systems do not use one of the accepted GPA scales — 4.0, 4.3, 4.5, 5.0 or 100-point scale — must submit an additional document explaining their grading system.

The document must be officially issued by the applicant’s school or university or a government agency such as a ministry of education. Applicants must also provide a converted grade confirmed by their school or university.

If an applicant uses a grade conversion tool such as Scholaro, the converted CGPA must be officially acknowledged by the relevant school or university.





Are there any restrictions scholars should know about?

GKS scholars cannot leave Korea for more than two weeks during the semester except in emergencies, such as health-related reasons or an urgent family matter.

For temporary departure, scholars must submit an application for temporary departure and receive approval from the head of their university at least seven days before leaving Korea. In urgent cases, such as the death of a family member, the application can be submitted by the date of departure.





When will the final results be announced?

The final announcement is scheduled for Jan. 7, 2027.

Results will be available through the Study in Korea website.





BY CHO JUNG-WOO [cho.jungwoo1@joongang.co.kr]