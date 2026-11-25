An indictment revealed a Gimpo FC employee who siphoned off at least $6.17 million of club funds to personal accounts took advantage of lax security and poor business practices.

A Gimpo FC employee indicted for embezzling billions of won from the K League 2 club forged bank documents, complete with a bank's logo and seal, to keep the scheme hidden, an indictment showed.

The employee took advantage of the fact that player salaries went out in a single batch, which made individual transfers hard to check. Police have also found signs that money flowed into the bank accounts of the employee's family members and acquaintances, and have widened their investigation to see whether anyone else was involved.

The employee joined the club in early 2022, and from August 2023 handled all of its spending, including personnel, meal and travel costs, according to the indictment, obtained Wednesday through the office of Rep. Kim Jae-won of the Rebuilding Korea Party. The employee compiled spending requests from each department and made the transfers once the team leader, who held the one-time password device, read out the number.

With the salaries of about 100 players, coaches and other staff paid out in one batch, the employee saw an opening. From January this year, the employee began sending club money to accounts the employee had designated. The transfers were relabeled as routine club expenses such as an “AFC membership fee,” a “dormitory deposit,” a “league membership fee,” a “short-term deposit” and “airfare prepayment.” The descriptions on the receiving end were changed to “contract payment,” “car payment” and “security deposit.”

In all, 5.82 billion won ($4.3 million) was diverted this way in 26 transfers between January and July. About 3.9 billion won went out in March alone, including some 2 billion won over two days starting March 10.

In July, the club's secretary general asked whether 3 billion won in short-term deposits actually existed. Fearing discovery, the employee downloaded a template from a bank's website and drew up a statement of financial transactions. It listed four deposits of 1 billion won, 1 billion won, 500 million won and 500 million won, for a total of 3 billion won, and marked overdue payments and defaults as “none.”

The defendant also forged withholding tax receipts for interest and dividend income, complete with images of the bank's logo and seal, and submitted them to the club. Even after handing in the forged documents, the employee siphoned off another 66.5 million won in two transfers.

Gimpo Mayor Lee Kee-hyoung announces the results of a special audit of Gimpo FC at a press conference on Nov. 20. GIMPO CITY

Police have so far confirmed 8.3 billion won in embezzled funds, which the employee is believed to have spent on property and cars, among other things. Much of the money was spent on personal use or transferred to third parties, so recovering it will not be easy.

The Gimpo police precinct in Gyeonggi, which is handling the case, sent the employee to prosecutors under arrest in September. The charges include embezzlement under the Act on the Aggravated Punishment of Specific Economic Crimes and forgery of private documents. Police then widened the investigation to the employee's family members, relatives and acquaintances. A special audit by Gimpo City had found signs that club money was sent not only to the employee's own accounts but also to family members and acquaintances.

Police received complaints from the city against 11 people other than the employee and are looking into whether they took part.

“We have booked 11 people, including family members and acquaintances, and are checking whether they conspired in the crime,” a police official said. “Gimpo City and Gimpo FC claim the flow of funds points to a conspiracy, so we are investigating that.”

Gimpo City, which released the results of its special audit on Friday, laid much of the blame on how the club was run.

“We confirmed structural failures in internal controls that kept the large-scale embezzlement from being detected or stopped early,” the city said.

The audit found that budgeting, settlements, revenue and the club's corporate accounts had all been concentrated in the employee's hands. The post of head of the business support team had been vacant for a long time, so no one was checking the work. The audit also found improper budgeting and spending beyond the embezzlement. The city plans to demand heavy disciplinary action against the club's secretary general and team director and to notify Gimpo FC that CEO Hong Gyeong-ho should be dismissed.





BY BYUN MIN-CHUL [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



