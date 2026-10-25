Giant Korean flag unfurled on Dokdo in video for Dokdo Day

A giant Taegeukgi is unfurled at a pier on Dongdo, the eastern islet of Dokdo, on June 28. The image is a screen capture from a video released by Sungshin Women's University professor Seo Kyoung-duk on Oct. 25. SCREEN CAPTURE

A drone video released for Dokdo Day shows 70 Koreans unfurling a giant Taegeukgi on Dokdo, promoting the East Sea islets to foreign tourists.

A video showing a giant Korean national flag on Dokdo was released Sunday to mark Dokdo Day, a social media post showed.

The 60-second drone video shows 70 Koreans unfurling a Taegeukgi measuring 30 by 20 meters (98 by 66 feet) at a pier on Dongdo, Dokdo's eastern islet, in June, according to Seo Kyoung-duk, a professor at Sungshin Women's University in Seoul.

The video also features scenes of the Dokdo islets in the East Sea and encourages foreign tourists to visit as part of a global promotional campaign for Dokdo.

Korea maintains that Dokdo is its territory historically, geographically and under international law, and categorically rejects Japan's claim to the islets.

Korea maintains a small police detachment on Dokdo, where it exercises effective control.







Yonhap



