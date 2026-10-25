Giant Korean flag unfurled on Dokdo in video for Dokdo Day

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Korea adds more winter flights to Japan, China
International weekly flights will rise 7.6 percent this winter, exceeding prepandemic levels as travel demand remains strong.
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Washington to curb investment in North Korean tech
The U.S. Treasury Department proposed restricting U.S. investments in sensitive North Korean technologies, including AI, semiconductors and quantum computing.
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Senior UN official thanks Korea for donating helicopters for peacekeeping in Kenya
Jean-Pierre Lacroix, UN undersecretary-general for peace operations, called Korea's contribution of eight refurbished helicopters a “concrete example” of a UN member state investing in peace.
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Seoul brings DMZ mine blast to UN Security Council
South Korea accused North Korea of violating the armistice over DMZ land mines, sending its UN letter 31 days after three soldiers were injured.