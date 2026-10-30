'Ghostly noises'? North Korea's loudspeaker threat puts border residents on edge

A North Korean loudspeaker stands beside a military guard post in a photo taken from the border area in Paju, Gyeonggi, on Oct. 26. NEWS1

Border residents fear a return to sleepless nights as Pyongyang threatens to resume propaganda broadcasts, though Seoul says no operations are confirmed.

Amid North Korea's plans to resume anti-South loudspeaker broadcasts by the end of October, residents living near the inter-Korean border are bracing for a return to the relentless noise that once disrupted their daily lives.

The concerns follow a warning from Kim Yo-jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, who said "within October, the loudspeakers for psychological warfare against the ROK will be in operation along the whole border" in an English statement published by the state-run Korean Central News Agency on Oct. 21, referring to South Korea by the initialism of its official name, the Republic of Korea.

Kim’s threat comes as tensions along the inter-Korean border intensify after three South Korean soldiers were injured in a blast near the border that Seoul has blamed on a North Korean land mine. Pyongyang has reacted angrily to the accusation, dismissing it as a “sham.”

A resident of Daeseong-dong, the only civilian village within the demilitarized zone in Paju, Gyeonggi, said they heard what sounded like a North Korean loudspeaker broadcast.

"At around 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, I briefly heard music, followed by a faint broadcast that sounded like ghostly noises," the resident said.

The sound reportedly lasted four to five hours, though the volume was so low that many residents did not notice it. Residents speculated that North Korea may have deliberately lowered the volume for a test broadcast, making it audible only to some people working outdoors on flat terrain, depending on the surrounding topography.

"I heard from a resident of Daeseong-dong that they had heard a faint North Korean loudspeaker broadcast directed at the South," said Lee Wan-bae, head of Tongil Village. The village is located in Paju, about 4 kilometers (2.5 miles) from the military demarcation line (MDL).

"I suspect North Korea was conducting a test broadcast ahead of a full-scale resumption of its loudspeaker operations," Lee added.

Media and visitors photograph North Korea from Aegibong Observatory in Gimpo, Gyeonggi, on Oct. 27. NEWS1

The possibility has left residents uneasy.

"If North Korea resumes its loudspeaker broadcasts in earnest, our side will likely respond by restarting broadcasts toward the North," said Cho Bong-yeon, chair of the rural experience village promotion committee in Haemaru Village. The village is also near the MDL. "I'm worried that residents within the Civilian Control Line will once again be forced to endure loudspeaker noise day and night, as they did in the past."

However, the National Intelligence Service (NIS) dismissed the residents' account.

"We determined that a report made by a resident of Daeseong-ri was mistaken," NIS Director Lee Jong-seok told the National Assembly's Intelligence Committee during a parliamentary audit on Thursday, responding to reports that North Korea appeared to have begun loudspeaker broadcasts.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) also said it had received no reports from front line military units that North Korean loudspeaker broadcasts had been heard.

"Our military has not confirmed any operation of North Korea's loudspeakers," the JCS said.

The loudspeaker war between the two Koreas began in the 1960s, as both sides intensified psychological warfare efforts targeting one another in the middle of the Cold War. Broadcasts typically included news, propaganda and music, such as — at least in South Korea’s case — K-pop, which is banned in the North.

The North Korean flag flies over Kijong-dong village in Kaesong in a photo taken from the Aegibong Observatory in Gimpo, Gyeonggi, on Oct. 27. NEWS1

Both Koreas agreed to end their loudspeaker broadcasts in 2004 as a detente settled on the peninsula. Seoul restarted its broadcasts in 2015 following another land mine blast incident, but the two sides agreed again to turn their loudspeakers off after the 2018 inter-Korean summit. However, South Korea restarted broadcasts in 2024 in response to the North’s flying of trash-laden balloons into the South. Finally, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung ordered the military to stop the broadcasts and begin dismantling its loudspeakers in June 2025 to improve inter-Korean relations, and North Korea ended its broadcasts in response.

Residents living within the Civilian Control Line in Paju, who belong to an association of border-area villages, held a press conference earlier urging authorities in South and North Korea to prioritize their daily lives and prevent renewed anxiety over loudspeaker noise.

"Exchanging insults and raising voices through loudspeakers cannot resolve conflicts between the two Koreas," the residents said in a statement on Monday. "The vicious cycle in which one side begins broadcasting, and the other retaliates with even louder broadcasts, only heightens military tensions and threatens the peaceful daily lives of residents living on the front lines."

Park Kyung-ho, chair of the association's steering committee, said the residents vividly remember the days when they could barely sleep because of the constant noise and anxiety during previous loudspeaker broadcasts. They also had to worry about possible military clashes even as they went about their work.

"We have endured various inconveniences and sacrifices in the belief that they were necessary for national security, but the sacrifices of border-area residents must not be taken for granted indefinitely," Park said. "What we want is nothing extraordinary. We simply want ordinary lives in which we can sleep peacefully at night and go to work without fear during the day. The border area is where the military confrontation between the two Koreas is felt most directly, but it is also a precious home where residents live with their families."





BY JEON ICK-JIN [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



