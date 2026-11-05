Gender Ministry to fix manual calling homosexuality 'delinquency'

Participants carry a giant rainbow flag as they march in the parade of the 27th Seoul Queer Culture Festival near Euljiro 1-ga Station in Jung District, central Seoul, on June 13. YONHAP

The Ministry of Gender Equality and Family pledged an immediate revision after a youth counseling manual classified homosexuality alongside crimes and drug addiction.

A government counseling manual for at-risk youth listed homosexuality as a form of delinquency alongside sexual violence, theft and drug addiction, leading the Gender Ministry to pledge an immediate revision.

“We regret that listing sexual minorities as a type of delinquency caused discomfort and concern to sexual minority youth and those who work with them,” the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family announced in a statement Wednesday.

The manual was distributed by the Korea Youth Counseling & Welfare Institute, an affiliate of the ministry, to “youth companions,” specialists who counsel and support at-risk young people.

The wording first appeared in the manual’s third revised edition, published in December 2019, and remained in the fourth revised edition published in December last year. The issue surfaced Monday, when a local news outlet reported the wording.

Human rights groups, led by a support center for LGBTQ youth, issued a joint statement Wednesday demanding that the ministry fix the manual, and the ministry responded the same day. The institute blamed an error by the manual’s writing team, which it said had carried the wording over from older reference material.

The ministry will correct the passage immediately and overhaul the manual as a whole after consulting counseling experts. It will also strengthen human rights training for youth companions and staff at youth counseling and welfare centers.

Participants in the parade of the 27th Seoul Queer Culture Festival march toward Jongno near Euljiro in Jung District, central Seoul, on June 13. NEWS1

Guidelines and support systems for youth shelters will be improved so that young people are not refused admission or otherwise disadvantaged because of their sexual orientation or gender identity.

“Based on feedback gathered last December from groups supporting sexual minorities and others, we revised the youth human rights protection manual for youth shelter staff in August,” a ministry official said. “We will work to ensure that all young people can receive counseling and protection without discrimination.”





BY HYEON YE-SEUL [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]