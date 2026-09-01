Gender Ministry seeks over 2 trillion won in 2027 budget

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Father flees to Korea alone after daughter kidnapped over gambling debt in Vietnam
The Korean teenager was rescued by embassy officials and police after loan sharks in Hanoi abducted her over her father's unpaid gambling debts.
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Volatility on the Kospi falls, but so does trading ahead of Fed’s rate cut decision
The number of trading curbs fell from 15 in July to five in August, but average daily trading also nearly halved to 25.77 trillion won ($18.8 billion) from June.
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China’s CXMT begins HBM3E production as chip battle with Korean powerhouses widens
With U.S. chip export restrictions, domestic demand amid the ongoing AI boom is fueling an internal push for advanced chips.
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Fireworks-view rooms top $1,500 in Seoul as festival nears
Hotels near Seoul's fireworks festival are nearing full occupancy as premium rooms surge above 2 million won ($1,500) a night.