Gender Ministry considers criminal charges against Google over leaked victim data

Read more
-
Korea near top but lags behind China and Japan in reading, science and math, OECD study finds
Despite declines in core categories of science, reading and mathematics slid, the country remained strong compared to OECD member states.
-
No seafood, no festival: Warming seas leave Korea's coastal food events floundering
Rising water temperatures are cutting squid, gizzard shad and sea squirt catches, forcing coastal festivals to shrink, shift dates or shut down.
-
Woman demands answers after pet dog dies in Korean Air cargo hold
The incident happened on a flight from Guangzhou, China, to the United States last week, prompting calls for evidence.
-
Korea shifts international student focus from quantity to quality
The Education Ministry will tighten university oversight, curb misleading recruitment and strengthen support to retain high-performing international students.