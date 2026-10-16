Gender minister seeks end to domestic violence exemption

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FAO highlights Korea’s AI role in global food security
The FAO’s Seoul chief says Korea can help strengthen global food security by sharing agricultural data systems and inclusive smart-farming expertise.
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Winner's Song Min-ho ordered to re-enlist after skipping work during mandatory military service
The singer was ordered to return to mandatory service after a court conviction for missing 102 days of alternative-duty work became final.
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Lee calls for constitutional revision to reflect spirit of democratization
President Lee Jae Myung called on the National Assembly to begin discussions on revising the Constitution to recognize South Korea’s democratization movements.
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Firefighters injured in Bucheon blaze days after Gyeonggi chief calls fire service a 'financial drain'
Seven people were injured, including five firefighters, after a fire at a Bucheon factory rapidly spread through a cleanroom storing flammable materials.