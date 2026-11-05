Gen Z job seekers swap IT offices for the factory floor

More Korean college students would now rather wear work uniforms on a factory floor than hoodies and jeans at a laid-back information technology (IT) company.

Production, field and quality control work topped the list of jobs university students want most, according to a survey of 500 job seekers released Thursday by Vinu Labs, the operator of campus community app Everytime. Job seekers even have a name for the best of these positions: “kingsanjik,” which combines “king” with the Korean word for production jobs.

Gen Z’s job preferences, long fixed on the tech hub of Pangyo and companies like Naver, Kakao, Line Coupang and food delivery app Baemin, are shifting toward semiconductors and the production lines of the country’s largest conglomerates.

Analysts point to hopes of performance bonuses worth 100 million won ($74,700) or more, as well as a strategic search for jobs that AI cannot easily replace.

One in five respondents, or 20.2 percent, chose production, field and quality control jobs in the survey, conducted in September among university students in their third year or above. Marketing, advertising and public relations came next at 13.4 percent, followed by planning and strategy at 12.4 percent. Development, IT and data drew 11 percent, little more than half the share of production jobs.

Samsung remained the most preferred employer for a fourth straight year at 27.6 percent. SK jumped to No. 2, its share rising from 7.8 percent last year to 16.8 percent.

The Samsung Electronics sign at the company’s Seocho office in southern Seoul on Oct. 8, left, and the SK hynix logo at its headquarters in Icheon, Gyeonggi, on Sept. 16. YONHAP, NEWS1

Naver, which had held the No. 2 spot for three straight years, slipped to No. 4 at 8.6 percent. Kakao, No. 3 in 2023, dropped out of the top five at 2.4 percent. Both companies have hired experienced workers on a rolling basis this year rather than holding open recruitment for new graduates as the spread of AI continues.

Professional careers have lost some of their luster. Asked to choose between becoming an accountant or lawyer and working as a semiconductor researcher at Samsung or SK, 59 percent picked chip research.

Job security weighed heavily as well. Given the same salary, 64.6 percent said they would choose a large company outside the greater Seoul area over a startup in the capital region.

Job seekers visit an employment center at a university in Seoul on Aug. 12. YONHAP

Asked what makes a good job, with multiple answers allowed, respondents chose high pay at 57.4 percent, work-life balance at 53.2 percent and job security at 41.4 percent. A horizontal corporate culture, which Gen Z is often said to value, came last of nine options at 14.8 percent.

“As AI spreads and anxiety grows that office jobs will be replaced, Gen Z is paying more attention to work that is relatively hard to replace, like production and field jobs,” an source at Vinu Labs Insight, the company’s research unit, said.

Not everyone sees factory work as a safe bet for long.

“Hiring conditions for production, field and quality control jobs are good for now, but once physical AI such as robots is introduced in earnest, these jobs cannot feel secure either,” Choi Seong-uk, head of the career support team at Sogang University, said.





BY PARK TAE-IN [cho.yongjun1@joongang.co.kr]

This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.



