G-Dragon, YG founder cleared of copyright infringement allegations

G-Dragon, an ambassador for the 48th session of the Unesco World Heritage Committee, speaks during its opening ceremony in Busan on July 19. YONHAP

Seoul police found insufficient evidence to pursue claims that G-Dragon used an unidentified composer's song without permission.

K-pop star G-Dragon and Yang Hyun-suk, founder and chief producer of music powerhouse YG Entertainment, have been cleared of alleged Copyright Act violations, according to police on Wednesday.

The Mapo Police Station decided in April that there was no basis to pursue the allegations against G-Dragon and Yang.

A composer, who remains unidentified, filed a complaint with police in November 2024, alleging that G-Dragon had reproduced and used a song written by the composer without permission.

Police launched an investigation after receiving the complaint and carried out a search and seizure at YG Entertainment’s headquarters in Mapo District, western Seoul, last year.

Investigators ultimately concluded that the allegations could not be substantiated and closed the case without referring G-Dragon and Yang to prosecutors.

G-Dragon debuted in 2006 as a member of Big Bang under YG and worked under Yang. The artist left the agency in 2023 and now works under Galaxy Corporation.

Yang headed YG from 1996, when it was named Hyun Agency, to 2019. He stepped down in 2019 following a series of controversies involving illegal drug use by singer B.I, then a member of boy band iKON. Yang returned to his post in 2023.





BY SHIN HYE-YEON [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]