Gates Foundation to establish first Korea office by end of 2026

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Japanese students show growing interest in Korean companies, but workplace culture concerns persist
A KITA survey found that many Japanese students and job seekers want Korean-linked careers, though competition and hierarchy remain concerns.
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Apple's AI-powered Siri to add Korean
Apple is set to add Korean-language support for its generative AI-powered Siri assistant in Korea this month, with expanded integration for local apps including Kakao and Naver.
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AI spending skepticism weighs on Kosdaq IPO debut
The AI cloud provider hit its daily trading limit Wednesday after investors questioned its valuation, signaling global cynicism toward data infrastructure.
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FTC chief apologizes over remark that chaebol are 'exploiting' Korea
Ju Biung-ghi said his wording was excessive but maintained that conglomerate governance and concentrated power need reform.