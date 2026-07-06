Gasoline prices fall below 1,900 won a liter for first time in three months

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Falling fuel fees
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High school baseball team visits Gwangju opponent to apologize for 'Let's go to Starbucks' chant
The remarks appeared to reference Starbucks Korea's controversial "Tank Day" promotion, which faced intense backlash for reportedly ridiculing the May 18 Gwangju Democratic Uprising.
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Free sanitary pads program rolls out to public restrooms
Korea launches a 12-area pilot to stock free sanitary pads in public facilities, testing demand, access and safeguards before a possible nationwide expansion next year.
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Three female high school students charged after fellow teen assaulted with duct tape
Police in Gimpo charged the adolescents after they allegedly beat another girl and taped over her face early Monday morning.