Gangster jailed for beating underage members over drinking game, rule infractions

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In a Changwon complex at risk of collapse, summer heat leaves residents with nowhere to go
As indoor temperatures climb above the heat outside, dozens of residents remain in structurally unsafe homes they say they cannot afford to leave.
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Seoul mayor warns of 'tax hell' in housing overhaul plan
Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon said the government’s 2026 real estate tax proposal would deepen market instability, cut rental supply and burden ordinary residents without boosting housing supply.
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Japanese K-pop trainee referred to prosecutors after pre-debut disappearance
A trainee who disappeared before his scheduled debut was referred on fraud charges after his agency alleged he signed elsewhere and caused major losses.
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Daily heat illness cases hit year's highest level as overall death toll reaches 19
Korea reported 186 heat-related illness cases in a single day as the nationwide heat wave intensified and suspected deaths reached 19.