Gangnam Unni breach exposes sensitive data of 220,000 users

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Prosecutors seek 27 years for religious sect leader accused of abusing female followers
Prosecutors say Jesus Morning Star head Jeong Myeong-seok sexually assaulted or molested 16 female members around 80 times between 2018 and 2022.
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'My cat had a seizure': Seoul fireworks leave neighbors contending with noise, trash and pollution
The Seoul International Fireworks Festival drew up to 1 million visitors but left 49 tons of trash, severe particulate pollution and widespread noise complaints in its wake.
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SNU student council adopts antidiscrimination clause after years of debate
Seoul National University’s student council approved protections covering 18 grounds, including sexual orientation and gender identity, after nearly three years of debate.
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Drug Safety Ministry hosts 1st meeting of newly created regulatory agency summit on cosmetics
A total of 15 regulatory agencies from 12 countries attended the Global Cosmetic Regulatory Authority Summit in central Seoul on Monday for a three-day run.