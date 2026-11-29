A street in Daechi-dong of Gangnam District, southern Seoul, is pictured on Dec. 4, 2025. The photo is not related to the story. YONHAP

An older adult couple died and their two sons were hospitalized after a Sunday morning apartment fire in Daechi-dong, Gangnam District.

A couple died and their two sons were injured after a fire broke out at an apartment in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on Sunday morning.

The fire broke out at an apartment in Daechi-dong of Gangnam District at around 6:32 a.m. Sunday.

The couple, both in their 70s, were taken to a hospital unresponsive but were later pronounced dead, according to fire authorities. Their two sons, one in his 50s and the other in his 40s, were also taken to hospitals and are receiving treatment for impaired consciousness and smoke inhalation, respectively.

The blaze was fully extinguished at around 7:06 a.m., just over 30 minutes after it broke out.

A total of 112 personnel, including firefighters, police officers and district office staff, and 28 vehicles and other equipment were deployed to the scene. Thirty-two residents evacuated on their own.

Fire authorities and police are investigating the exact cause of the fire.





BY CHO MUN-GYU [lee.taehee2@joongang.co.kr]