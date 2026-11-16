Future Fund 'fiscal paradigm shift' for strategic investment: policy report

The Ministry of Planning and Budget plaque is seen at the government complex in Sejong on Jan. 6. YONHAP

The government says its planned fund will use surplus semiconductor tax revenue to back long-term growth, AI investment and fiscal stability.

Korea's proposed Future Fund will represent a "fiscal paradigm shift" aimed at promoting strategic investment and fiscal stabilization, the Ministry of Planning and Budget said in an English-language report Monday.

The Budget Ministry outlined details of the Future Fund in the policy report, saying it is set to launch next year with funding sources, including windfall tax revenue from chipmakers.

"Capitalizing on semiconductor-driven tax windfalls, the Korean government has made a strategic choice to channel temporary excess revenues into long-term growth foundations rather than dissipating them on short-term spending," the ministry said.

"Functioning as a countercyclical reserve buffer, the fund absorbs excess revenue during economic upturns and deploys strategic capital during downturns to anchor macrofiscal stability," it added.

The Budget Ministry said the Korean government's decision to launch the fund came amid three major challenges for Asia's No. 4 economy, namely a rapid demographic shift driven by low birth rates, a lagging transition toward an AI and digital economy, and persistent regional disparities between the Seoul metropolitan area and noncapital regions.

"The coming years will serve as a decisive period determining the nation's long-term trajectory," the ministry said.

"Bold and proactive public investments during this critical window are essential to enhance future-readiness, crowding in private investment and innovation to position Korea as a front-runner in the global AI ecosystem."





Yonhap