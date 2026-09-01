Fugitive arrested after seven years on the lam over record $477 million fine for smuggling caper

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Protection order failed to stop wife's alleged stabbing death, husband arrested
A Gwangju public servant was arrested after his estranged wife, who had a protection order and police smartwatch, was fatally stabbed, police said.
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Seoul university freshman investigated over deepfake sexual content targeting classmates
Police say at least 10 students may have been victimized through Telegram posts containing personal information, sexual harassment and suspected deepfake material.
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Korea plans to raise public work force by some 4,000 positions in 2027
The government has announced plans to hire 700 more labor inspectors while also adding over 500 front line police positions.
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Father flees to Korea alone after daughter kidnapped over gambling debt in Vietnam
The Korean teenager was rescued by embassy officials and police after loan sharks in Hanoi abducted her over her father's unpaid gambling debts.