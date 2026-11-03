FTC to raise fines for repeat disclosure violations

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Police identify Gangnam arson suspect in Seoul office fires that injured 26
Lee Myung-soo, 77, faces attempted murder and arson charges after 26 people were injured in two Seoul patent law firm fires.
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Locked phone stalls probe into killing of Japanese woman in Cheonan
Police investigating the killing of a Japanese woman in Cheonan say her locked cellphone is hindering efforts to establish the suspect’s motive and their relationship.
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Police hit with 60% surge in supplementary investigation requests after prosecution overhaul
The rise in cases comes after the government revised the Criminal Procedure Act so that prosecutors can no longer gather additional evidence themselves; instead, they must ask police to conduct follow-up probes.
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Sexual assault victims with developmental disabilities often can't tell investigators what happened
Only one in five sexual assault cases involving people with disabilities used statement assistants in 2024, exposing persistent shortcomings in Korea's justice system.