FTC opens consent resolution process for designated driver service providers

The sign of the Fair Trade Commission at its headquarters in Sejong YONHAP

Kakao Mobility and T Map Mobility are seeking to settle allegations that their policies unfairly burdened drivers.

Korea's Fair Trade Commission (FTC) said Monday it has initiated a consent resolution process involving two designated driver service providers and two driver dispatch software operators over alleged unfair practices, including effectively imposing sales targets through a driver rating system.

The antitrust watchdog's move concerns Kakao Mobility and T Map Mobility, affiliated with Kakao and SK Group, respectively, as well as driver dispatch software operators CMNP and YLP, over suspected violations of the Fair Trade Act.

Kakao Mobility sold its entire stake in CMNP late last year but maintains a business partnership with the company, while YLP is wholly owned by T Map Mobility.

Specifically, Kakao Mobility and T Map Mobility allegedly required drivers with individual insurance coverage to also sign up for group insurance.

They also allegedly used a driver rating system to effectively impose sales targets, according to the trade commission.

The FTC said the four companies have applied for a consent resolution, under which a case is closed through voluntary corrective measures without a determination of whether the law was violated.

Kakao Mobility proposed allowing drivers to use their individual insurance coverage and passing on the resulting savings in group insurance premiums to drivers as payments for each trip.

The Kakao affiliate also pledged to abolish the driver rating system and ease dispatch restrictions imposed on drivers for canceling assigned trips.

A sign on a Kakao Mobility affiliate taxi in the streets of Seoul YONHAP

Other measures included a commitment of 1.51 billion won ($1.13 million) to support drivers, along with 1.26 billion won to improve their safety.

T Map Mobility proposed similar measures, including selling insurance products and additional features separately, and lowering prices.

The FTC said it decided to initiate the consent resolution process after considering the proposed measures' effectiveness in improving business practices in the designated driver service market and protecting drivers' rights.

The watchdog added it will also assess whether the proposed corrective measures are commensurate with the sanctions that could be imposed.

The FTC plans to discuss the proposed measures in detail with the four companies to draw up a provisional consent resolution, which will be finalized after gathering feedback from relevant agencies.





Yonhap