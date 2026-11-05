Fruit sandwich with a side of chips: Dessert cafe owner among members reviewing $4.5 billion semiconductor fab plan

Semiconductor chips are seen on a printed circuit board in this illustration taken on Feb. 17, 2023. REUTERS/YONHAP

Government documents show that private sector "industry" members of a committee overseeing funding for a semiconductor "megaproject" include a dessert cafe CEO but no chip industry experts.

Private-sector members on a government committee overseeing 6 trillion won ($4.46 billion) in public funding for a government-led semiconductor cluster "megaproject" have no semiconductor expertise, government documents released Wednesday showed.

The government established a support committee under the prime minister’s office to back the project. The committee consists of 19 government officials and 16 private members.

The government-led project calls on chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK hynix to invest 800 trillion won to build four semiconductor fabrication plants, or fabs, at the site of Gwangju military airport. The government plans to spend 1.5 trillion won a year from 2027 to 2030 on the project.

Three private-sector members representing the industrial sector will help review the project’s budget: Kim So-woo, CEO of dessert cafe Slyfox; Lee Keun-bae, president of Chonnam National University; and Han Kyung-gu, the head of Balanced Growth Policy Development Institute (translated), according to materials submitted by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources to main opposition People Power Party lawmaker Rep. Ku Ja-keun.

“The private-sector members were selected for their expertise and field experience in their respective areas,” the Prime Minister’s office said in August.

However, the three “industry members” come from strikingly different backgrounds with little to do with the semiconductor industry: Kim runs a Japanese-style fruit sandwich shop, Lee is an orthopedic specialist and Han previously served as a senior vice chair of the Democratic Party’s national spatial innovation committee during the 2025 presidential election.

An employee arranges fruit decorations for desserts at fruit sandwich shop Slyfox. SCREEN CAPTURE

“There is not a single semiconductor expert among the three private-sector members representing industry," the National Assembly Special Committee on Budget and Accounts pointed out in its review of the 2027 budget proposal on Oct. 30.

“The government should consider ways to strengthen the committee’s expertise,” the National Assembly Budget Office said.

The government pushed back on the criticism.

“They represent different areas of urban development, from baking and work force training to balanced growth,” a source at the Prime Minister’s office said.

“The committee also includes government members responsible for semiconductors as well as experts in electricity and energy policy,” the Industry Ministry also said.

President Lee Jae Myung, center, speaks about three major development projects, including a semiconductor cluster in the southwestern Honam region, on June 29. SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, left, and Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong, right, attend the meeting. NEWS1

A government source pushed back against criticism from the People Power Party that the committee includes too many members without semiconductor expertise.

“Appointing semiconductor experts is not a legal requirement,” the source said. “The prime minister also considered diversity, including women and young people, when appointing private-sector members from candidates recommended through various channels.”

However, the Prime Minister’s office has left open the possibility of changing the makeup of the private-sector members if the National Assembly requests it.

“It is questionable whether private-sector industry members with no semiconductor expertise can properly review the management of 6 trillion won in support funding, infrastructure plans for the project and its operation,” Rep. Ku said.

BY SHIN HYE-YEON [lee.jiwon10@joongang.co.kr]