Taxi fares, water and sewage bills, gas rates, garbage bags and parking fees are set to rise as local governments confront growing operating deficits.

Public service fees across Korea are set to rise in the coming months after years of being kept in check.

Despite inflationary pressures stemming from conflicts in the Middle East and a sluggish economy, hikes in taxi fares, water and sewage rates, city gas prices, designated garbage bag prices and public parking fees are spreading across the country as rising operating costs and mounting deficits become increasingly difficult to absorb.

North Chungcheong plans to raise its base taxi fare from 4,000 won to 4,700 won ($3 to $3.50) in December, marking the first increase in three years, according to Yonhap News Agency on Saturday.

Daejeon will raise its base taxi fare from 4,300 won to 4,800 won, while Goseong County in South Gyeongsang will increase its fare from 5,000 won to 5,500 won.

Jeonnam-Gwangju is also pursuing a plan to raise base taxi fares from 4,300 won to 4,800 won across 22 cities and counties in the former South Jeolla region.

Water and sewage rates are also set to rise across several regions.

Yongin, Gyeonggi, will raise residential water rates from 460 won to 480 won per ton and sewage rates from 700 won to 780 won per ton, starting with December bills.

Anseong, Gyeonggi, will raise sewage rates by an average of 12.9 percent starting with January bills, while Sejong plans to increase residential water rates from 710 won to 750 won per metric ton next year.

A pedestrian walks past gas meters in a residential neighborhood in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on June 23, 2024. NEWS1

City gas rates are also rising in some regions.

North Jeolla and Daegu raised their city gas rates in September and August, respectively, while Jeonnam-Gwangju are also pursuing rate increases.

Prices of designated garbage bags are no exception. Under Korea's volume-based waste disposal system, residents are required to purchase these bags to dispose of general household waste, with prices varying by bag size and municipality.

Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi, raised garbage bag prices for the first time in 20 years this year and plans another increase next year.

Jeonju in North Jeolla, Asan in South Chungcheong and Jecheon in North Chungcheong are also considering raising garbage bag prices.

Public parking fees are set to rise as well.

Ulsan is pursuing an increase in public parking fees that have remained unchanged for 29 years, while Jeju has created a plan to introduce different parking rates based on demand.

Behind the widespread fee increases is a widening gap between public service fees that have remained frozen for years and steadily rising operating costs. Labor, fuel and facility maintenance costs have continued to climb, but restrictions on fee increases aimed at stabilizing consumer prices have led to mounting deficits.

Cars fill an outdoor parking lot at the Government Complex Sejong in Sejong on July 1. YONHAP

In Haman County, South Gyeongsang, water rates currently cover just 42.9 percent of the cost of producing tap water. The county maintains that water and sewage rates need to increase by 15 percent annually from March next year through 2029 to secure funding for the renovation of aging water pipes.

Public parking fees in Jecheon also remain at levels set two decades ago, ranging from 200 won to 300 won per 10 minutes. The city estimates that fees need to rise by 30 to 50 percent just to cover basic labor costs.

Ulsan's five district and county governments are also calling for parking fees to better reflect actual costs due to growing financial burdens, including the roughly 120 million won required to create a single public parking space.

Financial difficulties in the taxi and city gas industries are also driving fee increases.

The North Chungcheong provincial government said a fare increase was inevitable as rising fuel and labor costs, coupled with difficulties recruiting drivers, had worsened business conditions for taxi operators.

City gas suppliers have also called for higher rates because of declining sales volumes and rising labor costs.

Regional governments are simultaneously seeking to ease the financial burden on residents by limiting the size of increases or introducing them in phases.

Goseong County lowered its taxi fare surcharge from 1,000 won to 900 won to soften the increase.

A Kakao T taxi travels near Seoul Station in Jung District, central Seoul, on Feb. 14, 2023. NEWS1

While raising its base taxi fare by 17.5 percent, North Chungcheong adjusted its fare structure so that the percentage increase becomes smaller for longer trips.

Sacheon, South Gyeongsang, postponed a planned increase in residential sewage rates by one year, from July this year to July next year.

Chungju, North Chungcheong, has switched to raising water rates every two years. After increasing rates from 650 won to 700 won per ton this year, the city plans to raise them to 750 won in 2028.

Anseong will also gradually raise sewage rates over five years starting next year, while Pyeongtaek has decided to increase garbage bag prices by an average of 8 percent annually over three years from this year through 2028.

Jeju has drawn up a plan to classify public parking lots into three categories based on parking demand. Under the proposed system, base parking fees in urban commercial areas would rise by 40 percent, while those in residential and other areas would fall by 40 percent.

“The adverse effects of keeping fees frozen for years will inevitably come back to burden residents in other ways,” an official from Jeonnam-Gwangju said. “Adjusting fees to reflect actual costs is unavoidable to ensure sound local finances and establish a stable foundation for public services.”

“With the local economy slow to recover and inflationary pressures persisting, raising public service fees all at once could add to the financial burden on ordinary households,” the official added. “We will take local economic conditions into account when planning fee increases while also working to improve operational efficiency and reduce costs.”





BY JEONG JAE-HONG [kim.jiye@joongang.co.kr]